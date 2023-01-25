Could Kliff Kingsbury join Nick Saban at Alabama?

Bill O’Brien’s departure from Alabama means Nick Saban is looking for his sixth different offensive coordinator in the past eight years. Could it be Kingsbury?

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Bill O’Brien’s departure from the University of Alabama means Nick Saban is looking for his sixth different offensive coordinator in the past eight years, a revolving door that - despite the lack of continuity - hasn’t really impacted the Crimson Tide in a detrimental way.

Alabama’s ability to bring in five-star talent at nearly every offensive and defensive position allows this team to be among the very best in the NCAA regardless of who is calling the plays - which can alleviate some of the pressure on Saban while looking for his next OC.

“It feels like Saban can’t get it wrong,” Locked on SEC host Chris Gordy explained. “It just doesn’t seem to matter. Nick Saban says ‘next man up’ and they find success.”

The Crimson Tide won’t be lacking options to take over as offensive coordinator, with multiple high level names being tossed around. Finding an OC out of this group who fits the needs of Alabama’s current roster is an added bonus, although that would require Saban to know who is replacing Bryce Young as the starting quarterback next year.

If the team opts to go with Jalen Milroe, who offers more of a dual-threat skillset, then perhaps the man who worked with Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech and Kyler Murray in Arizona with the Cardinals, Kliff Kingsbury, is the way to go.

“Kliff Kingsbury seems to be a very popular pick of course,” Gordy continued. “He was at Texas Tech coaching Patrick Mahomes, and most recently with the Arizona Cardinals coaching Kyler Murray. Some aspects of that offense that would work in Bama.”

Kingsbury was fired by Arizona just one year into the six-year extension he signed after the Cardinals went 4-13 last season. His success working with quarterbacks at the collegiate level is undeniable however, having worked with Case Keenum, Johnny Manziel, and Baker Mayfield prior to his time with Mahomes.