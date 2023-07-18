Still no news on San Diego State's status as Mountain West and Pac-12 media days loom

The status of San Diego State is the biggest question currently surrounding both the Pac-12 and the Mountain West.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Pac-12's media day will take place on Friday, and unless something is revealed in the next few days it will happen without confirmation on a new media rights deal or any new members joining the conference - which will drop down to 10 schools after UCLA and USC depart in 2024-25.

The status of San Diego State is the biggest question currently surrounding both the Pac-12 and the Mountain West, who will have to answer questions about the status of their top brand on Wednesday when their media day begins.

The Mountain West held a board meeting on Monday - without San Diego State's President Adela de la Torre - presumably to discuss whether the Aztecs were going to get an extension to remain in the conference or if they are going to go forward with removing them after claiming the university already withdrew a few weeks ago.

"It kinda seems like San Diego State was given an extension," Locked on Pac-12 host Spencer McLaughlin concluded on the latest episode. "Whether or not they might have to give something in return for getting that extension, that remains to be seen."

The Mountain West contests de la Torre told fellow presidents at a board meeting the Aztecs intend to leave in 2024, which led to a letter that the conference interpreted as a notice of departure.

San Diego State claims otherwise, and right now the deliberation on this topic is holding up the Aztecs, Mountain West, and the Pac-12 ahead of media days and the official beginning of the 2023-24 college season.

An extension would allow the Aztecs to continue exploring realignment into the Pac-12, likely waiting until the conference can secure a media rights deal.