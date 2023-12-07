Is the Pac-12 ignoring Boise State for the wrong reasons?

SDSU and SMU make more sense at this time than Boise State, but it wouldn't be a shock to see this team get serious consideration in the future.

BOISE, Idaho — Conference realignment continues to dominate the summer conversation around the Pac-12, even without a media rights deal to speak of for the conference of champions.

SMU and SDSU remain the top priorities for realignment in this cycle, and Dan Patrick revealed recently that Boise State and UNLV are just on the outside of consideration for George Kliavkoff and the Pac-12.

Patrick cites a source who says Boise State doesn't have enough good athletic programs as a reason for the tepid interest from the Pac-12, and Locked on Pac-12 host Spencer McLaughlin thinks that's flawed reasoning by the conference, to say the least.

"The general agreed upon figure is that about 85% of a media deal's evaluation is tied to football," McLaughlin said. "Football is the driving force for everything on the athletics and media rights front. There are not many [G5] brands that even compare to Boise State football right now."

McLaughlin goes on to discuss Boise State's academic status as a more likely reason for the Pac-12's hesitation, noting that University Presidents are who vote on conference realignment - not Athletic Directors or coaches.

The Broncos were an absolute force during the Chris Peterson era, famously going 14-0 in 2009 and winning the Fiesta Bowl - something they did three times between 2006-2014.

While they haven't quite reached that level of success under Andy Avalos, they did win the Frisco Bowl last year during a 10-4 season and remain the most popular non-FCS college football brand in America.

Additionally, their men's basketball program has won 23 or more games in three of the last six seasons, making the NCAA Tournament in each of the past two years.