x
Nfl Draft Show

Ranking the top 10 wide receivers in the 2023 NFL Draft

This year's NFL draft class features multiple wide receivers with the potential to change whichever franchise selects them next week.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's no secret the NFL has become a passing dominant league. Quarterback has always been the most valuable football position, but lately the value of pass rushers, cornerbacks, pass protecting offensive linemen, and of course wide receivers has skyrocketed with every team prioritizing the passing game.

That makes this year's crop of wide receivers a highly sought after one, with multiple players expected to go early in the first round as team's look to find ways to improve their offense without having to pay a premium on the free agent market.

Damian Parson and Keith Sanchez of the Locked on NFL Draft each ranked the top ten wide receivers in this year's class, including an identical top five but plenty of disagreement after that.

Damian Parson's Top Ten:

1. Quentin Johnston - TCU

2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Ohio State

3. Zay Flowers - Boston College

4. Jordan Addison - USC

5. Josh Downs - North Carolina

6. Cedric Tillman - Tennessee

7. Tank Dell - Houston

8. Xavier Hutchison - Iowa State

9. Marvin Mims - Oklahoma

10. Jayden Reed - Michigan State

Keith Sanchez's Top Ten:

1. Quentin Johnston - TCU

2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Ohio State

3. Zay Flowers - Boston College

4. Jordan Addison - USC

5. Josh Downs - North Carolina

6. Marvin Mims - Oklahoma 

7. Xavier Hutchison - Iowa State 

8. Tank Dell - Houston 

9. Jalin Hyatt - Tennessee

10. Jayden Reed - Michigan State 

