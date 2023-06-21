Locked on NHL Mock Draft Special 2023: Bedard, Fantilli & the rest of the Top-10 selections

Here's how Locked On NHL hosts think the NHL Draft could shake out from picks 1-10.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The 2023 NHL Draft is set to begin on June 28 in Nashville, and the Locked On Podcast Network assembled its roster of local experts to make their first round selections.

Each host made the pick that makes the most sense for the team they cover and provided analysis of the selection in Part One our Locked On NHL Mock Draft show.

Hadi Kalakeche from Locked on NHL Prospects also jumped on for some anaylsis of his own.

The first three picks went as expected, and things got pretty interesting from there.

1. Chicago Blackhawks: Connor Bedard, C, Regina (WHL)

The best prospect to arrive in the NHL since that other Connor. Slam dunk pick for the Blackhawks, and he'll likely start down the middle on opening night.

2. Anaheim Ducks: Adam Fantilli, C, Michigan (BIG10)

3. Columbus Blue Jackets: Leo Carlsson, C, Orebro (Sweden)

4. San Jose Sharks: Matvei Michkov, RW, Ska St. Petersburg (Russia)

Michkov is a bit of a question mark because of his contract status with his Russian club and timeline for arrival in the NHL, but the Sharks are taking the best prospect from that nation since Alex Ovechkin and banking on a long and fruitful career whenever he arrives in San Jose.

5. Montreal Canadiens: William Smith, C, USA U-18 (NTDP)

6. Arizona Coyotes: Dalibor Dvorsky, C, Aik (Sweden-2)

7. Philadelphia Flyers: Ryan Leonard, RW, USA U-18 (NTDP)

8. Washington Capitals: Zach Benson, LW, Winnipeg (WHL)

9. Detroit Red Wings: Oliver Moore, C, USA U-18 (NTDP)

10. St. Louis Blues: Axel Sandin Pellikka, D, Skelleftea Jr. (Sweden-Jr.)