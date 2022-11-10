NFL Power Rankings for Week 6: Bills back on top; Cowboys join top 10

The Eagles remain undefeated, but they drop in this week's rankings? Plus, new top 10 members, and big leaps from the New York teams.

DALLAS — After a handful of upset wins, ugly losses and ugly wins in Week 5, we have more shakeup in the Locked On NFL Power Rankings for Week 6.

The Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the NFL, yet they actually moved down in this week's rankings. Meanwhile, the Houston Texans got their first win of the year in Week 5 over the Jaguars, and now there are no winless teams left. They finally move out of the 32nd slot for their efforts.

This year, the NFL hosts across the Locked On Podcast Network will vote weekly to rank all 32 NFL teams in our Locked On NFL Power Rankings.

Our local Locked On NFL hosts ranked their 1-32 power rankings and the averages created the official power rankings. Check back each Tuesday for the rankings.

Week 6 NFL Power Rankings

1. Buffalo Bills

Last week result: 38-3 win over PIT

Ranking last week: 2

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/2

Buffalo is back on top of our power rankings after two weeks with the Eagles on top. While the Eagles didn’t lose, this mainly comes down to strength of schedule thus far and Buffalo’s dominant 38-3 victory over Pittsburgh on Sunday. Voters placed first place votes for both the Bills and Eagles. Either way, there are clearly three teams on top above the rest and that’s the Bills, Eagles and Chiefs. On Sunday, we get another Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes matchup, which should be quite the ride.

2. Philadelphia Eagles

Last week result: 20-17 win over ARZ

Ranking last week: 1

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 1/3

The Eagles didn’t lose a game but they did drop one spot in our power rankings after two weeks on top. Voters believe Buffalo is the more impressive team, even at 4-1 compared to Philly’s 5-0. But, it’s hard to win in the NFL. It’s hard to win on the road in the NFL. And it’s even harder to win on an opposite coast. The Eagles got the job done in Arizona even if it wasn’t that pretty. They’re 5-0 and have a big matchup against the 4-1 Dallas Cowboys led by Cooper Rush.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

Last week result: 30-29 win over LV

Ranking last week: 3

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 2/3

The Kansas City Chiefs find a way to make it happen in the clutch like no other team. They trailed the Raiders 17-0 on Monday night just to come all the way back and get the 30-29 win in thrilling fashion. They remain at No. 3 in our power rankings with a chance to move up to No. 1 next week potentially, if they can defeat the Bills at home.

4. Baltimore Ravens

Last week result: 19-17 win over CIN

Ranking last week: 5

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/7

The Ravens move up to No. 4 after a nail-biting win over the Bengals. While the Ravens have lost two games this year, Lamar Jackson is looking like an MVP contender along with the quarterbacks of the teams listed above. Baltimore gave it away against Buffalo and Miami this year. They’re not far from being 5-0. This is a team looking like a contender and the voters feel is worthy of this spot.

5. San Francisco 49ers

Last week result: 37-15 win over CAR

Ranking last week: 9

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/11

The 49ers are coming off two-straight easy wins over the Rams and Panthers and with the losses of those around them, they have surged from 13th in the power rankings to 5th in a mere two weeks after Trey Lance went down for the year in Week 2. The 49ers have one of the most talented defenses and they have the offensive playmakers to contend for a title. Jimmy G has taken them to two NFC Championship games in three years and with him at the helm, the 49ers seem more confident.

6. Los Angeles Chargers

Last week result: 30-28 win over CLE

Ranking last week: 7

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/10

While a critical go-for-it decision almost cost the Chargers the game against the Browns, they came out victorious. The Bolts seem stabilized now after their embarrassing 38-10 loss to the Jaguars two weeks ago. They’re dealing with major injuries but are powering through, for now. They move up one spot from 7 to 6, jumping the Packers.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Last week result: 21-15 win over ATL

Ranking last week: 8

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 5/10

The Bucs are up one spot after a win over the Falcons that definitely wasn’t pretty. The Bucs got up 21-0 and it looked like they were going to run away with it, looking like their old selves. But, some of the problems they’ve faced this year crept back in. Nonetheless, they moved to 3-2 on the year and got a win over a division rival. They’ll have a chance at 4-2 next week, taking on the struggling Steelers in Pittsburgh.

8. Minnesota Vikings

Last week result: 29-22 win over CHI

Ranking last week: 10

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 4/13

The Vikings were humming on Sunday until they allowed the Bears to creep back into the game. Justin Fields had his best game of the year, which isn’t saying much, going 15-for-21 with over 200 yards and a TD. But Kirk Cousins and the Vikings led the game winning 7-minute drive to get up 7 that they needed, before their defense closed it out. The Vikings are 4-1, atop the NFC North and certainly are looking like they are a playoff team.

9. Green Bay Packers

Last week result: 27-22 loss to NYG

Ranking last week: 4

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 5/12

The Packers were caught sleepwalking after they got up a two-touchdown lead on the Giants in London. Daniel Jones and the Giants came back to defeat Aaron Rodgers and the Packers 27-22. It wasn’t pretty. And they drop five spots in the rankings after getting up to No. 4 last week because of it.

10. Dallas Cowboys

Last week result: 22-10 win over LAR

Ranking last week: 13

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 5/12

11. Cincinnati Bengals

Last week result: 19-17 loss to BAL

Rank last week: 6

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 8/15

12. New York Giants

Last week result: 27-22 win over GB

Ranking last week: 20

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 6/22

13. Tennessee Titans

Last week result: 21-17 win over WAS

Ranking last week: 16

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 12/18

14. New Orleans Saints

Last week result: 39-32 win over SEA

Ranking last week: 21

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 13/17

15. Los Angeles Rams

Last week result: 22-10 loss to DAL

Ranking last week: 12

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 11/20

16. Arizona Cardinals

Last week result: 20-17 loss to PHI

Ranking last week: 14

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 10/22

17. Miami Dolphins

Last week result: 40-17 loss to NYJ

Ranking last week: 11

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 13/21

18. New England Patriots

Last week result: 29-0 win over DET

Ranking last week: 23

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/26

19. Cleveland Browns

Last week result: 30-28 loss to LAC

Ranking last week: 19

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/24

20. Atlanta Falcons

Last week result: 21-15 loss to TB

Ranking last week: 18

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 16/26

21. New York Jets

Last week result: 40-17 win over MIA

Ranking last week: 27

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 15/28

22. Las Vegas Raiders

Last week result: 30-29 loss to KC

Ranking last week: 22

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 16/24

23. Jacksonville Jaguars

Last week result: 13-6 loss to HOU

Ranking last week: 15

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 17/26

24. Seattle Seahawks

Last week result: 39-32 loss to NO

Ranking last week: 24

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 20/27

25. Indianapolis Colts

Last week result: 12-9 win over DEN

Ranking last week: 26

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 14/28

26. Denver Broncos

Last week result: 12-9 loss to IND

Ranking last week: 17

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 17/29

27. Detroit Lions

Last week result: 29-0 loss to NE

Ranking last week: 25

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 24/30

28. Houston Texans

Last week result: 13-6 win over JAC

Ranking last week: 32

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 26/30

29. Chicago Bears

Last week result: 29-22 loss to MIN

Ranking last week: 29

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 27/32

30. Pittsburgh Steelers

Last week result: 38-2 loss to BUF

Ranking last week: 28

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 28/32

31. Washington Commanders

Last week result: 21-17 loss to TEN

Ranking last week: 30

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 28/32

32. Carolina Panthers

Last week result: 37-15 loss to SF

Ranking last week: 31

Highest/lowest vote in power rankings poll: 30/32