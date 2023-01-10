2023 MLB Playoffs Bracket: Matchups, game times, TV information, betting odds as Wild Card gets underway

TAMPA, Fla. — The 2023 MLB regular season has come to a close, and it was a rousing success. New rule changes shortened game times and resulted in more stolen bases and balls put in play, leading to an increase in viewership league wide and some incredibly exciting individual seasons.
Shohei Ohtani's ridiculous two-way season ended early due to an arm injury, but excellent performances from Ronald Acuna Jr, who became the first member of the 40 home run, 70 stolen base club, as well as Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Matt Olson, Corey Seager, and rookie outfielder Corbin Carroll led to a fun campaign.
MLB also had exciting playoff races that came down to the wire, with the playoff picture getting set late Sunday evening.
Locked on MLB host Paul Sullivan and Locked on Diamondbacks host Millard Thomas broke down the Wildcard matchups on a recent episode, discussing Texas' tough matchup with the Rays and Arizona matching up with the Brewers.
For more analysis on the MLB Playoffs, check out the daily Locked on MLB podcast, free and available wherever you get your podcasts.
Here is a look at each matchup on Day 1 of the Wild Card series, including TV information and betting lines, courtesy of FanDuel:
Game 1
Matchup: No. 4 Rays vs. No. 5 Rangers
Date and Time: October 3, 3:08 PM ET
TV: ABC
FanDuel: Rays -1.5
Game 2
Matchup: No. 3 Twins vs. No. 6 Blue Jays
Date and Time: October 3, 4:38 PM ET
TV: ESPN
FanDuel: Blue Jays -1.5
Game 3
Matchup: No. 3 Brewers vs. No. 6 Diamondbacks
Date and Time: October 3, 7:08 PM ET
TV: ESPN2
FanDuel: Brewers -1.5
Game 4
Matchup: No. 4 Phillies vs. No. 5 Marlins
Date and Time: October 3, 8:08 PM ET
TV: ESPN
FanDuel: Phillies -1.5
(The second game of each series will be played at the same time, on the same network, on Wednesday October 4. Betting lines have not been released. Game 3 of each series (if necessary) will be played on Thursday, October 5, also at the same time on the same network)