Six vs. Whitecaps: PHF Championship Preview

The Minnesota Whitecaps pulled of an upset to get here, while the favored Toronto Six needed a comeback in their semifinal series.

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Toronto Six and Minnesota Whitecaps will face off for PHF supremacy on Sunday at Mullett Arena in Tempe, AZ.

The game will be played at the current home of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes and will result in the crowning of the seventh championship team in the history of the Isobel Cup.

That trophy, by the way, was named after the daughter of Lord Frederick Arthur Stanley of the NHL's Stanley Cup.

Here's how Toronto and Minnesota got to this point.

Toronto (17-5-2) ranked second in the regular season and Minnesota (10-11-3) finished fourth.

The Six advanced to the championship for the first time in the franchise's third season after defeating the Connecticut Whale in a best-of-three semifinal in Toronto.

The series win came after dropping the opening game.

"I kind of weirdly think losing that first game helped us a lot to come together and realize what it was going to take win those next two games," Six captain Shiann Darkangelo told The Canadian Press.

"It definitely makes your team stronger having to battle out a series like that. For some of the younger players, who haven't played in a final, that helps our momentum going into Arizona."

Meanwhile, the Whitecaps upset the back-to-back defending champion Boston Pride in two straight games to advance to the final.

"Not only was Minnesota the bottom seed coming into the playoffs, but they were on an eight game losing streak heading into the postseason to play the top-seeded Boston Pride," Erica Ayala of Locked on NHL and Locked on Kraken host pointed out.

"And yet somehow, Minnesota pulled off a miracle and swept the Pride."

Instrumental in that win was Amanda Leveille, a two-time Isobel Cup champion who made 47 saves in the deciding game.

"We're really confident going into the game this week," Leveille said. "We played extremely well against Boston. We really suffocated their offence and we know that we have to continue that against Toronto. They have a lot of really talented players on the offensive side along with their goaltender Elaine Chuli, who is awesome as well."

Chuli is arguably the best goalie in the PHF, setting up quite a matchup between the pipes.

In fact, the Six went 4-0 against the Whitecaps this season, but three games were decided by a single goal.

As far as predictions go, Ayala said Toronto will need to maintain discipline, stay out of the penalty box because they're difficult to beat five-on-five. In the end, Ayala put it like this: "We're going to get some really good hockey."