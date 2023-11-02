The Lakers’ trade deadline acquisitions bring a much-need skill set | Locked On Lakers

In a series of moves, the Lakers added D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley and Mo Bamba, moves that make Los Angeles younger and likely better.

LOS ANGELES — The Lakers went into NBA trade deadline week with high hopes, but it was unclear how much they could truly upgrade. Coming out of the deadline, the Lakers were incredibly active.

Most importantly, the skills these new Lakers bring to the team were in sorely needed areas, according to hosts Brian and Andy Kamenetzky on the Locked On Lakers podcast.

“There’s a just lot more optionality right now with this team,” said Andy Kamenetzky.

The Lakers are deeper, more versatile, and capable of building more different types of lineups.

“It certainly improves them, there are still problems. If you weren’t a fan of Russell Westbrook’s defense, you are not going to like D’Angelo Russell’s,” said Brian Kamenetzky.

Sitting at 13th in the Western Conference with a veteran team that, despite LeBron James’ incredible season and the return of Anthony Davis, felt stale, the Lakers needed new talent. These trades got them a lot of it.