Bryce Young cancels remaining pre-draft visits, is he locked in to the Panthers at No. 1 in NFL Draft?

The Carolina Panthers may be committed to Bryce Young as the number one pick of the 2023 NFL draft, after a report said he canceled his remaining pre-draft visits.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Alabama quarterback Bryce Young cancelled his remaining pre-draft visits, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, which may be a sign he will be selected first overall by the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, April 27 when the draft kicks off.

Young did also visit with the Houston Texans, who pick at No. 2, and choosing not to visit with other programs likely indicates he heard what he wanted to hear from either (or both) franchises during his visits.

Locked on Panthers host Julian Council believes momentum has been building for Young to be the new franchise quarterback for a while now, so this news isn't a surprise.

"After having more conversations amongst themselves, it feels like it might be more Bryce Young season than CJ Stroud season here for the Carolina Panthers," Council said. "They all love Bryce Young."

Stroud's stock took a hit with a poor performance on the S2 test, along with reports he may not be as coachable or easy to work with as teams might prefer.

That, coupled with a strong showing from Young, could be enough for the Panthers to go with the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner as the top dog on draft day, likely leaving Stroud for the Houston Texans at number two.