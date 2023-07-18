Why the Suns traded away fan favorite point guard Cam Payne | Locked On Suns

The Phoenix Suns have very little point guard depth after an offseason of movement.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns have made one move after another, and the latest trade to deal point guard Cameron Payne to San Antonio leaves the Suns without their fan-favorite bench player and one of the few remaining players from their run to the 2021 NBA Finals.

Locked On Suns hosts Brendon Kleen and Brandon Duenas discussed the move on the latest episode of the podcast.

“I personally wasn’t terribly surprised from a basketball standpoint that they thought Payne didn’t necessarily have a clear role for himself this year," Kleen explained.

"It wasn’t clear-cut and he made a decent amount of money … and I don’t think it was a lock that opening night of the season he was going to be playing 20 minutes.”

The Suns saw Payne return to the NBA and break out for the team in 2020 and 2021, but his efficiency and health have fallen off in the years since.

“Payne has not been the same since that 2021 run. He’s had flashes where he kind of looked like that again, but the injuries, inconsistency, poor shooting, it’s just added up," Duenas noted. "I just don’t think that path to playing time was going to be there for him consistently.”

Without Payne and after trading the legendary Chris Paul, the Suns have just one traditional point guard left on the roster. That would be Jordan Goodwin, a young guard prospect who came over from Washington in the same trade that landed Bradley Beal in Phoenix.

“That feels like a little bit of a risk," Kleen said. "From the standpoint of a track record of a guy whose track record is really the back half of one season on a bad team, even though he’s been a fairly well-regarded player.”

Still, Phoenix has multiple moves left up its sleeve if they so choose after also making two deals centered on second-round draft picks in July. They also have center Deandre Ayton, second-round pick Toumani Camara, and two multimillion-dollar trade exceptions to use as well.