Who should the Suns target to replace Monty Williams as head coach?

The Phoenix Suns are searching for a new head coach after firing former NBA Coach of the Year Monty Williams.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — Just one year after Monty Williams was named NBA Coach of the Year and led the Phoenix Suns to a franchise-record 64 wins, he was fired by the team.

In a Monday episode of the Locked On Suns podcast, hosts Brendon Kleen and Brandon Dueñas discussed the decision to move on from Williams and where the Suns should look next to find a better replacement.

“Due to the fact of how simple it is to build an offense around Booker and Durant, I think the biggest check mark to me is how is this defense going to be a championship-level defense,” Dueñas said.

Still, after putting up 100 or fewer points in back-to-back elimination games, the offense is a problem as well. Wherever the Suns look, they will need balance and creativity.

“I feel like we’ve been left with these teams by the end of these playoff runs watching the Suns where we watch the role players just come up absolutely empty,” Kleen said. “There’s a certain level of philosophy and gameplan building and empowering of your players that just wasn’t there (in past seasons).”

The Suns have already been linked to former Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, former Raptors coach Nick Nurse, and current Clippers coach Ty Lue. But outside of those names and a couple others, the Suns will be challenged to find someone with a championship pedigree to replace Williams.

That could cause them to look at NBA assistants or proven college coaches rather than the usual NBA retreads.

“There’s this belief out there that you have to find someone out there with just as much pedigree as the last guy if not more,” Kleen said. “I just don’t really think that that’s true at all.”

The two best candidates already found new jobs in Atlanta and Houston, leaving a high-profile opening in Phoenix without an obvious replacement.