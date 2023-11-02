Trading for Kevin Durant is one of the biggest days in Phoenix Suns history | Locked On Suns

The Suns have come a long way since being a league laughing stock. They're now a perennial championship contender and one of the NBA's most high-profile franchises.

PHOENIX — Since trading for Chris Paul in November 2020, the Phoenix Suns have vaulted from a laughingstock in the NBA to a perennial championship contender and one of the league’s most high-profile franchises. They elevated themselves to yet another level at the NBA trade deadline by acquiring Kevin Durant in by far the biggest deal of the day.

In a live episode of the Locked On Suns podcast on Thursday night, host Brendon Kleen was joined by writer Aaron Edwards to discuss the magnitude of the trade and why it makes the Suns one of the top contenders to win the NBA championship in 2023.

“I don’t know if I ever thought it would happen, but it did,” Kleen said.

Now, Durant joins a franchise that has previously traded for legends like Paul, Steve Nash and Charles Barkley, with expectations already setting in for the Suns to win it all.

“From a talent standpoint this is without a doubt the quote-unquote ‘best’ team in the West, but other teams will have more continuity and more depth and more balance on the roster,” Kleen said.