The Suns are exploring trades for point guards to one day replace Chris Paul

New reports around the NBA indicate the Suns are exploring trades for players who could fill Chris Paul's spot in the lineup in the future.

PHOENIX — It has been an injury-filled and inconsistent season for 37-year-old Suns point guard Chris Paul, and new reports around the NBA indicate the Suns are exploring trades for players who could fill his spot in the lineup in the future.

On a Thursday edition of the Locked On Suns podcast, host Brendon Kleen and guest Aaron Edwards discussed the possibility of moving on from Paul before the end of his contract. That contract officially expires in 2025 but has only $15 million in guaranteed money after this season.

“It just seemed like a thing that Bill Belichick would do sort of, like a let’s get rid of you before you starting hurting us sort of thing,” Edwards said. “He’s going to be owed a lot of money, it just didn’t seem like an NBA thing (to do).”

Paul helped the Suns become a winning team again and led them to the franchise’s third NBA Finals appearance. He is well-respected in the community and across the organization. But his contract situation and his inconsistent play have clearly led the Suns to think toward the future more than they had in previous seasons.

“I don’t think it’s crazy to imagine a situation where Chris Paul is bought out this summer and he goes to another team on a smaller contract,” Kleen said on Locked On Suns. “He could be going to the Lakers or something as soon as July of this year. So I get trying to move quickly in that regard.

“James Jones might not want to trade Chris Paul right now, but (he’s thinking) at least let’s use some pieces to go get somebody who might actually be his replacement, even if he’s still on the team.”

A deal of this size involving another starting-caliber point guard around the NBA such as Fred VanVleet, who the Suns have been linked to, is no easy negotiation. But the fact that the Suns are reportedly considering such a move tells us plenty about their urgency to find a Paul replacement before his age becomes a bigger concern.