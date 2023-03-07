Phoenix Suns remain a big winner of NBA free agency with Eric Gordon addition

The Suns have gotten great value despite limited resources in NBA free agency.

PHOENIX — After adding several young up-and-comers in NBA free agency over the weekend, the Phoenix Suns signed perhaps their best new player in Eric Gordon on Monday.

Gordon, 35, competed against the Suns in the playoffs this past spring, and has a proven track record of scoring, play-making and defense in Los Angeles, New Orleans and Houston.

Locked On Suns host Brendon Kleen broke down the signing in a Monday episode of the podcast.

“It proves that the Suns are a destination, a draw," Kleen said. "A place that people want to be, a major ring-chasing situation.”

As a player, Gordon brings enough talent and fit to Phoenix that he could be part of their closing lineup in many big games.

“It’s a coup. It’s the biggest addition the Suns have made in the non-trade realm," Kleen said. "Of the minimum, roster fill-out guys, Gordon is the biggest one.”

This past year, Gordon was finally traded away from the rebuilding Rockets, and produced at a solid level with the Clippers down the stretch of the season.

“He at the very least showed that he can still be a competitive player on a playoff team," Kleen explained.

Considering Gordon signed with the Suns on a veteran's minimum contract worth just over $3 million and will likely be a bench player with little pressure to perform, adding Gordon should be a tremendous value move.