MVP chatter is motivating Devin Booker at just the right time for Suns | Locked On Suns podcast

The MVP debate has ignited something in Devin Booker down the stretch and it's happening at just the right time for the Phoenix Suns to make a deep run.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are in the midst of a legendary season as they hope to make it back to the Finals for a second-straight season and hoist the trophy this time.

The Suns have the NBA’s best record by more than EIGHT games with just seven games to go in the regular season. It’s been a dominant year.

Meanwhile, Devin Booker has been incredible all year. He’s averaging 27 points, five rebounds and five assists per game. In clutch minutes, he’s shooting 57% from the field and 41% from three. The Suns are 24-5 in “clutch” games.

Without his point guard, Chris Paul, Booker is averaging 28, 5 and 7 while leading the Suns to an 8-3 record in those games.

But all that’s to say, Devin Booker isn’t even really being considered as an MVP candidate. Most of that talk is going to Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic and the oddssmakers in Vegas are saying the same, clearly.

If this was the NFL, where the regular season MVP is almost always given to the best player (quarterback) on the best regular season team, Booker would be the obvious choice.

On the Locked On Suns podcast, host Brendon Kleen said it’s been the lack of MVP chatter with Booker that has motivated him and the Suns down the stretch.

Booker's most recent effort was 35 points on 13-22 shooting against the best in the East, the Sixers, on Sunday.

While Kleen said he doesn’t necessarily agree that Booker should be MVP, given the overall scope of value that other players like Jokic and Embiid and Giannis have provided their teams over the entire season, this "slighted" feeling that Booker has is igniting something in him and the Suns.

“I don’t think any of that really matters. What matters is that I think I’m coming around to the value of those MVP conversations because of how much they seem to be lighting a fire, igniting something in Devin Booker himself and that’s the really fascinating part of all this right now," Kleen said. "You’re seeing a player consistently reference and talk about openly some of the slights he’s perceiving and that there is some sort of MVP race and he’s been open about how he doesn't think he’s getting the level of consideration that he deserves.”

Kleen said he’s talking about it and wielding it, using it to play with a chip on his shoulder.

“He’s playing out of his mind in terms of competitiveness and toughness and energy lately, and I can’t help but think that is in large part because he is hearing from fans, from media members, that this is a real debate and he feels he needs to prove something.”

Kleen said if that’s how he feels about the MVP debate, then it’s all worth it.

“He has clearly been possessed by something lately,” Kleen said. “He’s finding fans in the crowd home and away, he’s finding players and coaches on opposing benches every single night. He’s not just playing well. He is playing with something to prove.”

The point is that Devin Booker has allowed this debate to ignite his game down the stretch heading into the most important time of the year, the playoffs. And Kleen believes it could be the difference in how deep the Suns go.

“There’s so few times where you really think fans are playing a role in how someone plays, but here it seems like that’s 100% happening," Kleen says. "And that makes it all the more interesting and worthwhile…I don’t think he’ll win it, but turning into this debate has ejected this life and intrigue into each and every game he plays and it could be the difference. He’s getting himself into another gear heading into the playoffs…The fans are helping make this team better and that’s so crazy to say but I think it’s true.”