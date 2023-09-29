Jusuf Nurkic gives Suns something Deandre Ayton did not, is it the team's missing ingredient?

Portland landed Deandre Ayton from Phoenix while the Suns acquired center Jusuf Nurkic and forward Nassir Little from Portland and Grayson Allen from Milwaukee.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns pushed their way into yet another superstar trade this offseason, helping the Portland Trail Blazers send franchise icon Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Portland received former Phoenix center and No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton in the deal, while the Suns landed center Jusuf Nurkic and forward Nassir Little from Portland and guard Grayson Allen from Milwaukee.

Ayton was long considered a trade candidate after his relationship with the Suns soured, and now the 25-year-old will get a fresh start with a rebuilding Blazers team headlined by young guards Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, and Anfernee Simons.

Locked on Suns host Brendon Kleen admits a lot of people are down on Nurkic as a replacement for Ayton in Phoenix, but sees an obvious area where Nurk is better which could be a big boost for the Suns this upcoming season.

"He is a much better rebounder than Deandre Ayton," Kleen said. "This past season Jusuf Nurkic grabbed 26 percent of opponent misses while he was on the court. Deandre Ayton grabbed just under 24 percent, which was the best season of his career."

Phoenix isn't exactly desperate for more rebounding help, thanks to the length of Kevin Durant and Josh Okogie as well as Bol Bol and Drew Eubanks off the bench, but having a starting center who is better on the defensive glass is certainly something to be happy about for Suns fans.

All told, this deal is going to be hard to judge for Phoenix until the games get going, since both Nurkic and Ayton are likely to benefit from a change of scenery.

Plus, even if Nurkic doesn't quite perform as well as Ayton on offense or defense, the additions of Allen and Little - two defensive minded wings with upside - could help alleviate any issues in the frontcourt.