Did the Phoenix Suns over-adjust leading into Game 1 loss against Clippers? | Locked On Suns

The Phoenix Suns were heavy favorites in the series but lost a close Game One to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — The Suns were heavy favorites heading into their first-round matchup with the Clippers, but lost a tight Game One on Sunday with some curious decisions.

In a postgame edition of the Locked On Suns podcast, hosts Brendon Kleen and Brandon Dueñas broke down the Suns’ lineup change, clunky offense, and why they lost to Los Angeles.

Head coach Monty Williams opted to start forward Torrey Craig for the first time since the Suns acquired Kevin Durant in February, giving Phoenix more size defensively but also creating change that may not have been necessary.

“You can feel in a playoff game immediately which team’s terms it’s being played on,” Kleen said. “I thought the Suns could have control of that, but from the jump of this one … it was a little eyebrow-raising to me that they would adjust before the game ever got started.”

Craig played well, but the team scored just 18 points in the first quarter, fell behind early, and struggled to find a groove on offense.

“I felt like this was one of the games in Chris Paul’s career where he has touched the ball the least,” Kleen said. “And that’s a weird thing to do in Game One of not only this series, but what you hope is a title chase.”

Paul was 2-8 from the field, Durant took just 15 total shots, and the Suns generated just 19 three-pointers as a team. They scored 110 points, but it was not the typical Suns firepower they flashed when they went 8-0 with Durant in the lineup during the regular season.

“That’s just a chemistry thing, we knew we were going to see this,” Dueñas said. “It just comes down to getting more reps, getting comfortable with each other. These close games, you’ve got to win come playoff time.

“Obviously it’s a best-of-seven, so they don’t have a lot more room to experiment with this stuff, but I think tonight was a great learning experience to go back and figure out what they need to adjust going forward. These guys are basketball junkies, they’ll figure it out.”