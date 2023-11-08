Should Torey Lovullo and Mike Hazen be out if Arizona's collapse continues? | Locked on Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks are in danger of falling into fourth place just a month after being in first place.

PHOENIX — The Major League Baseball season is full of peaks and valleys. Right now, the Arizona Diamondbacks are in one of the valleys. After starting the year in surprising fashion by leading the NL West division - the Diamondbacks have fallen back to Earth, and they are, so far, winless in August.

The Dodgers just swept them in a quick two-game set. Prior to that, the Diamondbacks were in Minnesota and were swept in three games, including a walk-off victory by the Twins in the final game, which was lost by new Diamondback Paul Sewald, who was brought in to help the bullpen.

On July 9, the Diamondbacks were still in first place and tied with the Dodgers. After their loss on August 9, they fell to 11 games back in the Division, they’re two and a half games back in the Wild Card standings, and they have now lost 24 out of their last 31 games.

On today’s episode of the Locked On Diamondbacks, host Millard Thomas wonders if this collapse continues, should Manager Torey Lovullo and General Manager Mike Hazen return?

Thomas notes both of them have their contracts tied to each other, meaning they’re both up in 2024. So he asked his listeners, “If this freefall in the standings continues, should Mike Hazen and Torey Lovullo even come back for next season?” Thomas’ answer was, “Yes.” He further explained, “Next year is a major one-year prove yourself, though.”

Thomas said it is not the time for just building off this year. He believes the Diamondbacks need to be good next year. And not just by squeaking into the playoffs with a Wild Card, he wants this team to win the division.

That is a tall order for a team in a division the Dodgers have dominated for the better part of a decade, but the Diamondbacks showed some promise earlier this season. They proved they could win, but something went wrong along the way, and they cannot seem to get that back.

Everything fell apart for the Diamondbacks around the All-Star break. Per MLB.com, it took 87 games for them to be shut out. And since then, they’ve been shutout four times, including Wednesday’s 2-0 loss to the Dodgers. Lovullo was frustrated, saying, “We’ve got to be better offensively, period, end of story.”

Even with how badly the team is performing, it is still a far cry from the team that lost 110 games in 2021. But, for a team that started so well, this collapse will only get worse if they can’t figure out how to start winning games again. The same problems that plagued the team when this bad stretch started are still causing them problems. They got Sewald at the trade deadline because they needed a closer, and he gave up two home runs to the Twins without recording an out on Sunday.

The Diamondbacks are one game under .500, and they are in jeopardy of falling into fourth place because they’re facing the Padres this weekend, who are right behind them in the NL West standings.

It could be ugly, or it could be the series the Diamondbacks need to get back on track and stop the skid.