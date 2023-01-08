After acquiring Paul Sewald from Mariners, the Diamondbacks finally get their closer

Arizona now has someone who can prevent the bullpen from blowing games late and help them get back into the fight for first place in the NL West.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks finally have their closer.

On Monday, the Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners pulled off a trade that sent right-handed reliever Paul Sewald to Arizona in exchange for infielder Josh Rojas, outfield prospect Dominic Canzone, and middle infield prospect Ryan Bliss.

Rojas played in a career-high 139 games in 2021 for the Diamondbacks and hit a career-high 11 home runs.

In Sewald, the Diamondbacks get a legit closer who is 3-1 with a 2.93 ERA and 21 saves in 45 games with Seattle this season.

Millard Thomas of Locked On Diamondbacks broke down the trade on Tuesday's show and shared his excitement about the move.

“I gotta tell you guys, when I saw the Jeff Passan bomb come across my Twitter timeline when I was at work, I was ecstatic.”

Thomas believes if the Diamondbacks had a closer in 2022, they could have made the playoffs as a Wild Card team, and now, they have that closer.

Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen said about the deal, “It’s probably one of the worst-kept secrets regarding what our goals were coming into the Deadline. We wanted to continue to help the bullpen. I think the bullpen has pitched pretty well.” He added, “In the middle month there, we’ve struggled to close out some games in the ninth inning. It’s probably some of the difference between where we’re standing today and where we were standing a month ago.”

Hazen is referring to the rough patch that plagued the Diamondbacks in which they’ve lost 18 out of their last 26 games, which made them fall from first place into third place behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants in the NL West standings.

But now, with a shutdown closer in the bullpen for the first time since they had Fernando Rodney in 2017, things are looking up as they begin a tough August against the Giants, whom they beat on Monday night 4-3 in 11 innings. They will also welcome the Dodgers and San Diego Padres to Chase Field August 8-13.

The Diamondbacks are currently three and a half games behind the first-place Dodgers in the standings and hold an NL Wild Card spot.

With the addition of Sewald, the Diamondbacks are hoping they can close out the same games they may have lost in recent weeks and up their chances of making the playoffs and contending as the NL West Division champs.