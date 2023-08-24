Why head coach Andre Tourigny was given vote of confidence by Coyotes

Andre Tourigny signed a three-year contract to remain head coach of the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Last season, the Arizona Coyotes finished seventh in the Central Division with a record of 28-40-14.

On Wednesday, Andre Tourigny signed a three-year contract to remain on as head coach of the team through the 2026-27 season.

Why the vote of confidence despite the losing record? Well, there's a renewed sense of excitement and purpose for a club on the verge of competing for a playoff spot in the National Hockey League's Western Conference.

"Tourigny and his coaching staff has gotten every ounce of value out of this roster as they can," says Locked on Coyotes co-host Matthew Jacobson. "He squeezed 25 wins out of a team that probably should have been nowhere near there."

"To see the excitement level and how entertaining the offense is, I can't say enough good thing," Jacobson added.

"We are very pleased to sign Andre to a three-year extension," Arizona general manager Bill Armstrong said. "He is an excellent coach, leader and communicator who has helped us establish a tremendous culture in our dressing room.

"Our players like him, respect him and compete hard for him. We are thrilled to have him signed as our head coach for the next three years."

He's also helping bring talent to the desert, including veteran forward Jason Zucker, who signed a one-year contract with the Coyotes on July 1.

"[Tourigny] was definitely a part of that call, and he was great," Zucker said. "He was great to talk to. I've talked to him multiple times. He was very instrumental in that original pitch. When we talked, he seems like a great coach. Everyone that I've talked to absolutely loves him."

And he's not the only new face. The Coyotes recently highlighted their offseason additions in a statement in regards to their search for land on which to build an arena.

"Our incredibly loyal and passionate fan base is extremely excited about our team and the incredible additions we've made this summer including Matt Dumba, Jason Zucker, Alex Kerfoot, Nick Bjugstad, Troy Stecher, Sean Durzi and the top prospect in the world, Logan Cooley."

The Coyotes open the preseason with two games against the Los Angeles Kings in Melbourne, Australia, as part of the 2023 NHL Global Series on Sept. 23 and 24.