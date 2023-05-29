Are the latest off-ice developments in Arizona a problem for Coyotes' players?

Arena instability and questionable social media tactics may not be helping.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Clayton Keller's mindset may be indicative into the state of the rest of the Arizona Coyotes these days.

The forward's agents reportedly met with the team to seek clarity about the direction of the franchise, Elliotte Friedman reported on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast.

This comes in light of a lost vote on a proposed arena build that has left the team's longterm status in Arizona up in the air.

The club will keep playing at Mullett Arena for the time being. It's by far the smallest venue in the league with a seating capacity of about 4,600. Beyond that, though, the future is uncertain.

😔 — Clayton Keller (@ClaytonKeller37) May 17, 2023

Keller tweeted the above after the news of the vote, while his father's Twitter feed was very critical of the Coyotes in a series of tweets he later claimed were published by hackers.

Keller signed an eight-year, $57.2-million extension in the summer of 2019, and is under contract through the 2027-28 season.

Meanwhile, the team's Twitter account rolled out a series of teasers about a new arena that culminated in a class Rick Roll prank.

The wait is over. Click the link below.https://t.co/nGnRYZMkcp — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) May 19, 2023

It all led Robyn Leano and Matthew Jacboson of Locked on Coyotes to wonder how the drama is affecting the players.

How many players alongside Keller are looking at certain deadlines to learn clarity about the franchise's future before considering other options? And is the social media admin whirlwind a harmless "troll job" to opposing team fans, or is it an unprofessional distraction that only makes players more uncomfortable?

"I think it's safe to say there's a decent handful of players that are saying 'hey, you know, I think this might be too much for me, I want out,'" Leano asserts.

Jacobson mentions restricted free agent Christian Fisher as a player who may be questioning his long term future with the team. He's 26, a guy who can pish for 20 goals in the right situation, but may prefer a more stable situation.

Jack McBain and Matias Maccelli fall in the same boat this summer.