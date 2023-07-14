Explaining Alex Galchenyuk's contract termination by Arizona Coyotes

Alex Galchenyuk was placed on unconditional waivers for purposes of terminating his contract less than two weeks after signing with the Coyotes.

TEMPE, Ariz. — There is now some clarity on the Alex Galchenyuk situation with the Arizona Coyotes.

The 29-year-old was abruptly cut by the team on Thursday after signing a one-year contract back on July 1. At the time, this is all we got from the Coyotes.

The news got a lot of attention around the hockey world, seeing as the free agent frenzy has died down.

Scottsdale Police later confirmed to The Athletic's Katie Strang that Galchenyuk was arrested on July 9 on a number of charges including private property hit and run, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, resisting arrest, and threatening or intimidating.

Police told Strang that nobody was injured in the hit and run incident, and that Galchenyuk was arraigned and released on Monday.

"I feel like this is one of the sad stories that sometimes happens in hockey where you have a guy that's been with a whole bunch of different teams, hasn't quite fit anywhere or been able to find success, and unfortunately has had some trouble behind the scenes," says Rachel Donner of Locked on NHL.

On Friday, the Coyotes released the following statement:

"We are aware of the incident involving Alex Galchenyuk and strongly condemn this type of behavior. Once the Club was made aware of the allegations, we immediately began the process of terminating his Standard Player's Contract through the proper channels in conjunction with the National Hockey League.

As a result, the Arizona Coyotes today have exercised the team's right to terminate the contract of Alex Galchenyuk due to a material breach of the terms of his Standard Player's Contract. The Club will have no further comment at this time."

Thankfully no one was hurt in the incident, Donner added, but it's still an unfortunate situation and hopefully Galchenyuk can get the support he needs and move on.

Whether or not that involves hockey remains to be seen.