Coyotes unveil ‘Desert Night’ third jersey

The Coyotes unveiled a third jersey that will be worn in 14 games this season beginning Sunday vs. Vegas.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — When you already have one of the best looks in the NHL, any alternatives must come in pretty hot.

That’s what the Arizona Coyotes attempted to do Wednesday, sharing their new Arizona-themed special edition "Desert Night" third jersey.

Bringing the Desert Night to life.



More » https://t.co/6zhUaw45Qa pic.twitter.com/MB7u6azx65 — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) January 18, 2023

The jersey was designed by Coyotes Creative Strategist and Global Fashion Designer Rhuigi Villaseñor, who’s also the founder and creative director of Los Angeles-based streetwear brand Rhude.

"My inspiration for the third jersey came from the environment, the community, the colors, and the clay - roots of the AZ Culture. I feel honored to pioneer with the Coyotes the reimagining of the sport alongside culture and design," said Villaseñor.

Per the Coyotes, the burgundy-colored jersey will feature the word "Arizona" in sand-colored cursive across the chest.

A sand-colored star is located above the letter "i" in "Arizona". The shooting star represents the desert night when Coyotes hunt and is also symbolic of the Arizona State flag.

The edges of the wordmark are uneven, and the “irregular outline along with the raw edge emphasizes the rough and raw desert.”

Additionally, a half-moon is used for the captaincy "C", and a cactus is used for the alternate captain "A".

This jersey shows the continued evolution of the Kachina print that we all know and love, and the Coyotes thankfully brought back in recent years.

Other cool features include:

Sand-colored numbers and name bars along with sand-colored Kachina striping on the sleeves and socks

The right side of the pants will feature a sand-colored desert cactus

Small geckos can be found inside the collar of the jersey, a tribute to the gecko shoulder patch from the Coyotes original green third jersey and the current Desert Sienna Adidas Reverse Retro jersey

To complete the look, the Coyotes players will wear burgundy-colored helmets and gloves to complete the uniform.

What are your thoughts on the #Yotes new Third Jerseys?

🔥 🤷🏻‍♀️ or 👎?



Sound off in the comments below pic.twitter.com/rFG5FdHcqn — Locked On Coyotes Podcast (@LO_Coyotes) January 18, 2023

Here’s when the jersey will be in action:

• Sunday, January 22 vs Vegas Golden Knights

• Sunday, February 19 vs Columbus Blue Jackets

• Sunday, February 26 vs Nashville Predators

• Friday, March 3 vs Carolina Hurricanes

• Sunday, March 5 vs New Jersey Devils

• Thursday, March 9 vs Nashville Predators

• Sunday, March 12 vs Minnesota Wild

• Thursday, March 16 vs Vancouver Canucks

• Saturday, March 18 vs Chicago Blackhawks

• Sunday, March 26 vs Colorado Avalanche

• Friday, March 31 vs Dallas Stars

• Saturday, April 1 vs San Jose Sharks

• Saturday, April 8 vs Anaheim Ducks

• Thursday, April 13 vs Vancouver Canucks