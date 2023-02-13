Arizona's Jakob Chychrun won’t play ‘until something happens’ via trade

Chychrun is considered one of the NHL's most coveted trade deadline targets around the league.

PHOENIX — It appears as though Jakob Chychrun has played his last game with the Arizona Coyotes.

The 24-year-old defenseman was held out of a game Saturday as a healthy scratch due to “trade-related reasons”, and he won’t suit up again tonight in Nashville.

In fact, according to head coach Andre Tourigny, he’s unlikely to play for the Coyotes again unless trade talks completely fall through.

Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny: “(Chychrun) will remain out of the lineup until something happens.” https://t.co/r4QitT3y1r — Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) February 13, 2023

The speculation over the weekend was Chychrun was headed to the Los Angeles Kings, but there’s some reluctance to part with top prospects Quinton Byfield (forward) and Brandt Clarke (defenseman), and rightfully so.

Apart from the Kings, Chychrun is reportedly drawing heavy interest from the Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, and Boston Bruins.

Chychrun was selected 16th overall by the Coyotes in 2016, a couple of picks behind Boston’s Charlie McAvoy. In 373 career games, he’s recorded 60 goals (including a single-season high of 18 in 56 games in 2020-21) and 170 points.

What many teams love about Chychrun is his contract, which carries a cap hit of only $4.6M per season through 2024-25. In the right fit, that could be an absolute steal, although there are concerns about his somewhat lengthy injury history.

Additionally, a trade could come at a heavy cost. It’s believed the Coyotes are looking for a package that would include two first-round picks and a high-end prospect.

“Building from the blue line is going to be key,” argues Locked on Coyotes co-host Carl Pavlock. The Coyotes have some promising young forwards, but, as co-host Robyn Leano adds, a first-rounder in 2023 could go a long way for a rebuilding team.