After having his contract terminated by Coyotes, what's next for Alex Galchenyuk?

Alex Galchenyuk is headed to the NHL / NHLPA Assistance Program after his contract was terminated by the Arizona Coyotes.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Alex Galchenyuk recently had his contract with the Arizona Coyotes terminated after an incident with Scottsdale Police.

Now we know he's heading to the NHL / NHLPA Assistance Program after he released a public apology to the Coyotes and their fans on Tuesday:

According to the police report, Galchenyuk made violent threats to police officers after apparently crashing a car into a sign. He also uttered racial slurs toward an officer-in-training.

The NHLPA can still file a grievance on Galchenyuk's behalf, and Matt Jacobson of Locked on Coyotes believes the player could have a case here.

"This level of action should be punished - whether it be a fine or suspension - but might not meet the threshold for a contract to be terminated," he said.

In a separate letter to the Scottsdale Police Department, Galchenyuk said they "did not deserve that outburst" and he was "sorry for the pain that it had caused."

"My actions after drinking alcohol were not representative of who I am, but I must take responsibility for them and I hope to one day be able to show you that I am a better person than who you sadly encountered last week," Galchenyuk wrote.

"What all of you do, putting your lives on the line to protect and serve others, is nothing short of selfless and heroic. I appreciate and respect each of you and I want you to know I will work on myself every day with the goal of one day being able to make amends and to try to earn your forgiveness."