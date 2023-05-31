Analyzing Caleb Love's fit in crowded Arizona backcourt | Locked on College Basketball

Love initially committed to Michigan, but an issue in the admissions department reopened his recruitment, and now he joins a crowded backcourt in Tucson.

Example video title will go here for this video

TUCSON, Ariz. — The tumultuous offseason for former North Carolina guard Caleb Love is finally over, with the high scorer committing to Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats for the 2023-24 college basketball season.

Love averaged 16.7 points per game for the Tar Heels last year, but he entered the transfer portal after the team failed to make the NCAA Tournament under coach Hubert Davis.

Love initially committed to Michigan, but an issue in the admissions department reopened his recruitment, and now he joins a crowded backcourt in Tucson alongside Alabama transfer Jaden Bradley and sophomore Kylan Boswell.

Andy Patton and Leif Thulin discussed Love's fit with the Wildcats on the latest episode of the Locked on College Basketball podcast.

"Arizona runs an offense that is high tempo, they love to get out in transition and take a lot of possessions, that strikes me as something that would be an obvious advantage for Caleb Love," Patton said. "I am curious how this guard rotation is going to shake out."

Boswell played about 15 minutes per game last year as Kerr Kriisa's backup. Now as a sophomore he will take over as the team's true point guard, with Bradley and Love expected to play more off the ball.

How Love adjusts to a pure off ball role is the big question, as it has the potential to unlock his biggest skill set (scoring) while limiting his areas of weakness, namely turnovers and lack of facilitation skills.