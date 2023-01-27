Is Sean Payton the right move for the Arizona Cardinals? | Locked On Cardinals

With Frank Reich taking the Panthers job and Dan Quinn staying in Dallas, Sean Payton is now in the spotlight even more as a potential option for the Cardinals.

PHOENIX — The coaching landscape seems to be changing by the hours, rather than the days, at this point in the process. While it's been a slow start for many teams on the hunt for a new head coach, some action is unfolding.

The Carolina Panthers hired former Colts head coach Frank Reich on Thursday. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn told teams he would remain with the Cowboys despite potential interest for head coach positions. Former Saints head coach Sean Payton is in Arizona visiting with the Cardinals. And, new reports indicate that 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is the new favorite to land the Broncos' head coaching job.

The Cardinals are still on the hunt for their next head coach after firing Kliff Kingsbury on January 9 following a season where they went 4-13 and finished last in the NFC West.

The names in the mix for the Cardinals' head coaching job include Payton, Ryans, former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, current defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Locked on Cardinals podcast host Alex Clancy has been covering the coaching search every day, offering viewpoints on Arizona's candidates that Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort is eyeing.

Earlier this week, Clancy indicated that while Sean Payton seems to be the most coveted option around the NFL, he may not be the best choice for Arizona given the cost he'll command in salary and in compensation to the New Orleans Saints, who are looking for at least a first round pick for Payton. The Cardinals only have the No. 3 overall pick, but they could offer instead next year's first round pick, potentially with addition pick compensation.

Clancy cites Payton’s cost, which is expected to be upwards of $25M, as well as a recent report indicating the Saints are asking for two future first round picks, as reasons to look elsewhere for their next head coach.

“When did Sean Payton become Vince Lombardi?” Clancy commented earlier this week. “Sean Payton is one of the best coaches we’ve seen over the last 20 years in the NFL. This is not taking away from what he did with a perennially losing franchise in the New Orleans Saints…[but] commanding $20-25 million dollars, and commanding two first round picks, I feel like is too much.”

Now, a package could be in play for the Cardinals to send their 2023 second-round pick (35th overall) to the Saints as well as a first-round pick in 2024. But Clancy said giving up this year's 2023 No. 3 overall pick would be a dramatic mistake.

"If the Cardinals give up the No. 3 overall pick this year...that would be one of the most unconscionable mistakes that an owner could make...That cannot be on the bingo card for the Arizona Cardinals," Clancy said.

Clancy would rather the team go with a less expensive option, both from a financial and draft pick compensation perspective.

“With how fragile the Cardinals ecosystem is right now,” Clancy continued. “It seems like a lot of added pressure.”

While Clancy said the compensation is a lot, he conceded in Thursday's show the positives that Payton could bring to the organization are massive for the Cardinals.

"One, he brings the respect," Clancy said. "Not just for him, but for the organization he coaches and that's something the Cardinals have lacked. No fault to Kliff Kingsbury, Steve Wilks, Bruce Arians or Ken Whisenhunt. He would be the best coach the Cardinals have had in the last 40 years."

Payton went 152-89 during his 15-year career as the head coach in New Orleans, winning Super Bowl XLIII and leading the Saints to the playoffs 10 times before hanging them up in 2021.