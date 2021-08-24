Pac-12 not considering expansion at this time

The conference has been linked to several schools in the Big XII, but will stand pat at 12 schools.

SAN FRANCISCO — In a college sports landscape that could see a lot of change in the coming months and years, the Pac-12 Conference has decided to stand still.

In a statement today, the conference announced that they will not consider expanding from 12 universities.

"Following consultation with our Presidents, Chancellors and Athletic Directors, the Pac-12 Conference has made the decision to not pursue expansion of our membership at this time," the statement said. "This decision was made following extensive internal discussion and analysis and is based on the current competitive strength and cohesiveness of our 12 universities. It is also grounded in our confidence in our ability as a conference to best support our student-athletes and to grow and thrive both academically and athletically."

The college sports landscape is in the midst of changing after the Universities of Texas and Oklahoma announced that they would leave the Big XII for the SEC. Since then, rumors have swirled that the remaining eight universities in the Big XII (Iowa State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State and West Virginia) could follow suit and leave for new conferences.

However, the Pac-12 has decided, for now, to not add on any universities to their existing 12.

This comes just days after the Pac-12 announced an alliance with the Big Ten and ACC, which will see their 41 universities partner "together on a collaborative approach surrounding the future evolution of college athletics and scheduling."

The three conferences will also work on several opportunities and challenges in college sports, which include:

Student-athlete mental and physical health, safety, wellness and support

Support with the academic experience

Diversity, equity and inclusion

Social justice

Gender equity

The future of the NCAA

Legislation in the U.S. Congress

Postseason championships and future formats

The alliance will also see the conferences collaborate on scheduling in football along with men's and women's basketball, but details on how that will work have not been announced.

