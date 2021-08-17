Remembering Lute Olson: Public tribute to be held in September

The University of Arizona and the public will gather to remember the legendary coach who passed away in August 2020.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Just more than a year after legendary University of Arizona basketball coach Lute Olson passed away, a public tribute will be held at the arena he called home, McKale Center in Tucson.

UArizona announced Tuesday that the tribute will be held on September 12th at 11:30 a.m.

Seating will open at McKale Center at 10:30 a.m., and anyone who would like to attend should enter through the doors on the south side of the arena next to the ticket office.

In place of flowers, the university is asking that donations be made to the Lute Olson Endowed Scholarship for Excellence in Men's Basketball. You can do that here.

If you are unable to attend the tribute, live streams will be available on the Arizona Athletics Facebook page and ArizonaWildcats.com.

The seven-time Pac-10 Coach of the Year and five-time national Coach of the Year passed away at the age of 85 on August 27, 2020. He led the Wildcats to five Final Fours and won the National Championship in 1997.

Olson coached the Wildcats for 24 seasons after coaching high school for 13 years, then moving to college where he made stops at Long Beach State and the University of Iowa. His career collegiate record is 781-279. That is the 14th most wins in NCAA Division I history and 23rd in all divisions.

Olson took the head coaching job in Tucson before the 1983-84 season, coming in after the Wildcats won only 4 games the year before. Two years later, the Wildcats made their first NCAA tournament appearance under Olson, which he would do for 23 straight seasons.

Before retiring in 2008, Olson won 327 Pac-10 games, which is still the most of any coach in conference history. His conference winning percentage of .764 is second only to UCLA's legendary coach, John Wooden. His total record with the Wildcats was 589-197 over 25 years.

During Olson's time at UArizona, he coached 31 future NBA players and 12 first-round picks, including Damon Stoudamire, Mike Bibby, Richard Jefferson and Andre Iguodala.

The basketball court at McKale Center is named after Lute and his wife of 47 years, Bobbi, who passed away in 2001 from ovarian cancer.

Olson was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002, and the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006. He was re-inducted in 2019.

After retiring, Olson became a fixture at all Arizona home basketball games, and would often follow the team on the road when they played in California.