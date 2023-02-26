Sibling rivalry brews between ASU and GCU baseball

Two brothers and in-state rivals prepare to face each other for the first time

ARIZONA, USA — “We're excited but we kind of have to sit on the fence for who wins,” said father Ken Crenshaw.

It’s quiet a predicament the Crenshaw parents find themselves in once March 21st rolls around, when the GCU and ASU baseball programs face off against one another.

The reason being, each of their sons play for the respective ball clubs.

"Oh, we're definitely going to win, definitely," said older brother Wyatt Crenshaw.

But the youngest brother of three, Dustin, thought otherwise.

"We all know I'm the favorite,” Dustin said. “So I think Mom and Dad will be pulling for me, but we will see what happens.”

The Crenshaw family is comprised of three boys. The oldest in Wacy who is 25-years-old, Wyatt, 22, who plays for ASU and the ‘baby’ of the family in Dustin, who competes for GCU at 21 years old.

In fact, all three young men have played baseball most of their lives with the oldest son Wacy, playing outfielder at Colorado Mesa after player at Glendale CC.

Wacy led the way for his two younger brothers who now find themselves competing at the highest level in division one baseball. Bragging rights will be on the line for eternity as Wyatt and Dustin, ASU and GCU, will face off in mid-March marking the first time the two brothers will compete at the D-1 level.

"We know what we can do and hopefully we just bring some focus out there and compete our tails off against them," Dustin, the youngest brother said.

An in-state rivalry always brings out the best in competition, but it’s an entirely different level when two highly competitive brothers go head-to-head.

"It's like a different level of competitiveness, I feel like,” Wyatt said.

Rewind decades ago and not much has changed for the duo, as both Wyatt and Dustin have played on the same team ever since they were nine-years-old. A lifetime of baseball and memories that has garnered an appreciation for one another, despite the rivalry between the two at the collegiate level.

"Yeah that's my dude,” Dustin said. “He really is the bright spot to my day. It’s so great to be able to go home and hear from Mom and Dad and have them tell me he had a good game. It just really lights my day up."

Or go back to their high school days at Perry High, when Wyatt had the chance to watch his younger brother rise up the ranks quickly, drawing attention for his excellent play from his freshman year and on.

"It was really cool being his older brother during high school because he was a big time recruit and played super well," Wyatt said.

March 21st will be a day the entire family will always remember. But at the end of the day, win or lose, the love for the siblings goes well beyond the game of baseball itself.

"I love that kid,” Dustin said. “He always sheds a new perspective for me when I need it, just brings everything back to earth for me."

Mother Robyn and father Ken will have a challenging time not choosing any favorites once the first pitch is thrown.

“We're excited,” Ken said. “I am going to try to stay neutral. I am really going to stay neutral.”

"You just give love to them both,” Robyn said. “At the end of the day give glory to God that we have this opportunity and get to representing the team, our family and state of Arizona well."

Sports