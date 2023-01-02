Pinnacle athletes commit to Pac-12 schools on National Signing Day

Five-star tight end Duce Robinson doesn’t sign, still weighing his options

PHOENIX — It was standing room only for National Signing Day at Pinnacle High School in Phoenix. Two of the Pioneers’ key contributors to their 6A State Championship appearance, wide receiver Myles Libman and tight end Coleson Arends, signed their letters of intent to play at to Stanford and Arizona State, respectively.

“I was heavy on ASU right away, right as they offered me,” Arends said. “I remember going to the ASU games as a freshman, dreaming of playing in that stadium and we made it happen.”

Arends got to play at Sun Devil Stadium last December when Pinnacle faced the Highland Hawks in the 6A State Championship Game. Libman, who played in the 2022 U.S. Army Bowl, will be part of a new era in Palo Alto under first-year head coach Troy Taylor.

“I committed Monday night and Stanford? It's pretty self-explanatory,” Libman said. “Just wearing [Stanford] across your chest, you can already hold your head higher. Especially now with new coaches, new offense. I’m definitely thrilled to be a part of it and very grateful.”

But one of the most coveted players in the country, dual-sport athlete Duce Robinson, is still deciding where he will be taking his talents next year. The five-star tight end has offers from some of the nation’s top programs such as USC, Texas, Georgia, Alabama and Oregon. Robinson, who also wants to play baseball at the next level, told 12News there’s no clear timeline for when he will announce his decision.

“We're trying to make sure whatever school I go to I'm 100% convicted. We got it narrowed down to a solid list of schools I think I will truly go to,” Robinson said. “When we commit to a school, I want to be there for three or four years. I want to stay there and enjoy my time there. We just want to be at peace with the decision.”

