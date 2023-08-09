'Incredible contributions and achievements': Legendary Suns players Shawn Marion and Amar’e Stoudemire to be inducted into Ring of Honor

The Suns will retire Marion's No. 31 jersey and Stoudemire's No. 32 jersey as part of their inductions to the Ring of Honor.

PHOENIX — Two Phoenix Suns players are set to receive the "highest honor" bestowed on a player in the organization.

On Wednesday, the team announced that legends Shawn Marion and Amar’e Stoudemire will be inducted into the Phoenix Suns Ring of Honor during the 2023-24 NBA season.

“Shawn and Amar’e are two of the very best to ever wear a Phoenix Suns uniform,” said team owner Mat Ishbia.

The honor is awarded to players who have made an enduring impact on the organization, community and Suns fans, the announcement said.

Ishbia praised both players for their contributions to the Suns.

“Shawn changed the game with his elite versatility and Amar’e was one of the most electrifying players the league has ever seen," said Ishbia. "Shawn and Amar’e helped define the Suns and inspired generations of fans, and our Suns family is incomplete without them in the Ring of Honor."

Marion said it's amazing to receive the recognition.

“The fans in Phoenix are one-of-a-kind and this city will always be a part of me," said Marion. 'My time with the Suns was special and I am looking forward to being inducted into the Ring of Honor.”

From 1999-2008, Marion played 660 regular season games. With 12,134 points scored, he ranks fifth in franchise history for points.

During that time, he averaged 18.4 points on 48.1% shooting, 10.0 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks.

He is second in rebounds (6,616), second in steals (1,245), and third in blocks (894).

Marion is the team’s all-time playoff leader with 706 postseason rebounds during his Suns career.

He earned All-NBA honors two times and was a four-time All-Star selection while with the Suns.

Stoudemire said the induction is a tremendous honor.

“I bleed purple and orange. My best and most transformative years came in Phoenix with the Suns. I have so much love for Suns fans and appreciation for the love they have always shown me. I am excited to reconnect with the fanbase in joining the Ring of Honor,” said Stoudemire.

From 2002-2010, Stoudemire played 516 regular-season games.

He averaged 21.4 points on 54.4% shooting, 8.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks.

With 11,035 points, Stoudemire ranks seventh in franchise history for points.

He is also fifth in scoring average (21.4), third in rebounds (4,613), and fifth in blocks (722).

Stoudemire was named All-NBA four times, including to the First Team in 2006-07, was a five-time All-Star selection, and the 2002-03 NBA Rookie of the Year during his time with the Suns.

The team will retire Marion's No. 31 jersey and Stoudemire's No. 32 jersey as part of their inductions to the Ring of Honor.

Each player will be honored with their own night of celebration.

"We are excited to celebrate Shawn and Amar’e and properly recognize their incredible contributions and achievements,” said Ishbia.

Dates of the ceremonies for Marion and Stoudemire will be announced in the coming weeks.

