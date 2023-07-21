Rapid-fire thoughts after Pac-12 Media Days

We breakdown some of the top takeaways from the Pac-12 Media Days as teams prep for the upcoming 2023 season

LAS VEGAS — Players and coaches from around the Pac-12 gathered at the Resorts World Hotel in Las Vegas as all twelve programs gear up for the quickly approaching 2023 football season.

A lot of talk over the last year has been about the departure from two of the premier programs in both USC and UCLA, as they will leave the conference for the Big-12 in 2024. Not only that, but the concern about the Pac-12's media rights deal (or lack thereof) which is set to expire on July 1, 2024.

Without further ado, let's dive into the top takeaways from this year's Media Days out in Sin City.

DEAL OR NO DEAL?

Ahead of the Pac-12 Media Days, there was no update on a new deal for the conference with many hoping Friday would finally provide the answers everyone has been looking for.

Pac-12 Commissioner, George Kliavkoff, addressed the issue but certainly did not provide any definitive answer.

"I know there has been never-ending speculation about the timing of our media deals," Kliavkoff said. "But in the end, we are on track to announce our deals about the same time everyone would've anticipated before the news of conference realignment. We're not announcing a new media deal on purpose (today), because I want the focus to be on football."

Yet when the media followed up as to whether a deal has been completed behind closed doors and the Pac-12 is instead waiting for a different timeframe to announce the news, Kliavkoff denied the assumption.

"No," Kliavkoff said. "You are reading too much into that. We want to have the focus on football, we have an incredible story to tell and that's the focus."

Kliavkoff said the media deal will be done in the near future and said that waiting has given them better options.

At this point, it seems naive to believe the Pac-12 is any closer to securing a deal and in return staying relevant as a Power 4 conference. There are several hoops to jump through as the remaining presidents and chancellors need to sign the grant of rights to keep the Pac-12 intact.

WILDCATS LOOK TO ASCEND NEW HEIGHTS IN 2023

Despite totaling FIVE wins a season ago, the Wildcats enter 2023 with more promise and confidence than ever before. You have to remember, just two seasons ago, Arizona tallied solely one victory in 2021 and Jedd Fisch's leadership has clearly taken this program in the right direction.

The next question remains, can Arizona sustain this incremental success? Coach sure believes so.

"Our guys are going to go out there and play at a very very high level," Fisch said. "If they play at the level I think we will play at, I think we are going to win a lot of games this year."

Quarterback Jayden De Laura is a key piece to the team's success and with a full year in Arizona's system, he said the sky is the limit for this offense.

"Being able to be on the field with this group of guys this upcoming season will be special," De Laura said. "Because I think we all have the same goals and intentions and I feel we've grown really close to each other. I know Coach Fisch wants the best for me and being in the system for another year is big. I feel like no one realizes the true talent we have on this roster."

ADDRESSING DE LAURA'S OFF-FIELD ISSUES

Yet De Laura's name also dominated the conversation off the field. It's been nearly three months since reports surfaced De Laura was accused of sexual assault while he was a high school football player in Hawaii. Neither he nor Coach Fisch had commented publicly about the news until Friday and Fisch had nothing but support for his QB1.

"We were not able to get much information,” Fisch said. “We did as much due diligence as humanly possible. And what we learned was that Jayden never pled guilty or was ever found guilty of any crimes. And really, for us, that’s what we can live off of. And that’s what we could understand, that we can’t make decisions, or it’d be unfair to make decisions based upon information we don’t have."

While De Laura had a written statement he shared with the media in attendance, struggling to maintain composure while reading.

“I kind of wrote out something," De Laura said. "I’ve been really thinking about this since everything came out. I want to start off by saying I understand the importance of the question that’s been asked over this time, as well as the fact that as journalists and everything, everybody has a job to do. But just believe me, there’s nothing I would like to do but clear my name, if I could, defend myself from what’s been written. However, I hope you understand that, I’m bound by the law to not discuss this matter at all. And I just do not intend to break the law.”

Fisch said nothing changed in regards to his expectations for de Laura to be a team leader and De Laura mentioned this as a blessing in disguise due to becoming closer with his team due to the tumultuous road in which he's traveled since the accusations surfaced.

KENNY DILLINGHAM FULL OF ENERGY AND BUILDING CULTURE

The Sun Devils are an interesting team to keep an eye on as the season progresses. The team was voted to finish 10th in the Pac-12 preseason rankings, yet with first-time Head Coach Kenny Dillingham at the helm; it sure feels this year, this program, this energy feels different.

In response to the low rankings, Dillingham seemed unphased, rather open to the criticism bestowed upon the program.

“If enough people feel that way, then I think it is completely fair,” Dillingham said.

Despite a poor 3-9 record last season, it has been vitally important for Dillingham, the youngest head coach in the FBS, to establish the culture for success beyond just the 2023 campaign.

"I am just passionate about what I do," Dillingham said. "When people show up on campus there are no promises but instead nothing but work, opportunity and do it with a smile on your face. I am excited for the great wins and to see how we respond when bad things happen and if we come together as a team. That's what culture is about and that's what we are trying to build."

As for a decision on the starting quarterback? You all are going to have to wait a bit longer for that....

Dillingham failed to name a starter between the three men under center in Trenton Bourguet, Drew Pyne and Jaden Rashada. Dillingham stated he wants to be able to make this decision when he feels one of those three men have proven they are capable of the role. It seems that decision won't come until after Camp T starting early August.

These are just a handful of storylines as the season nears featuring programs that bring a lot of renewed energy and hope for the 2023 season and beyond.

