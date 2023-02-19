Going one-on-one with D-backs ace Zac Gallen after historic season

Gallen speaks to the positives from 2022 that he can bring into the 2023 campaign

PHOENIX — It’s no secret Zac Gallen is one of the best in the MLB once he takes the mound. Gallen is coming off the best season of his career, finishing fourth in the NL with a 2.54 ERA and leading the entire MLB with a 0.92 WHIP.

Perhaps even more impressive was setting a new Diamondbacks record logging a 44-1/3 inning scoreless streak during the second half of the season. Something he might not be able to replicate, but there are certainly pieces of his game he can bring with him into 2023.

“I think the biggest thing is I know I can go on a stretch like that,” Gallen said. “Trying to bottle it up more and have that stretch of dominance turn into two months or three months and hopefully get us to our end goal which is winning the World Series.”

As for the game itself, the MLB is making tweaks to the sport with a new set of pace of play rules. One of those changes being a pitching clock with the goal in mind to help speed up the game itself for fans. It’s something Gallen isn’t a big fan of, but at the same time, something he won’t allow to deter his game either.

“I think it’s good for the fans and a good product to watch,” Gallen said. “But for me I’m not trying to worry about it. I think the more you worry about it the more it the more it’s going to consume you. So instead, just trying to adjust to it as best you can and see what happens.”

It has yet to be confirmed but it is expected Gallen will get the nod on Opening Day which is slated for March 30, against their division rival in the Los Angeles Dodgers on the road.

