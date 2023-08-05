Phoenix Mercury's Shey Peddy injured in game against Seattle

Shey Peddy left the court on a stretcher after making contact with a Seattle player.

PHOENIX — Phoenix Mercury player Shey Peddy has been hospitalized after being injured in a game Saturday night.

Peddy left the court on a stretcher after making contact with another player.

Peddy was surrounded by medical personnel and others for several minutes as the game was paused.

The team released the following statement after Peddy's exit from the game.

"Shey Peddy has movement in her limbs. She is headed to the hospital for further evaluation."

An update on her condition is not available at this time.

This is a developing story; additional details will be added as they become available.

Injury Update: Shey Peddy has movement in her limbs. She’s headed to the hospital for further evaluation. — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) August 6, 2023

