When is Kyler Murray coming back? 'Soon' he says.

When will we see Kyler Murray back on the field? “Soon” according to a new video the Cardinals quarterback posted on TikTok.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — When will we see Kyler Murray back on the field? “Soon” according to a new video the Cardinals quarterback posted on TikTok. Murray is doing squats with a dumbbell while a series of captions appear.

“I tore my ACL 8 months ago,” Murray wrote. “This is the only major injury I’ve had. I’ve never missed the game like this. I’m itching to get back. You learn a lot about yourself in these types of moments. To those of you who ride with me, support me, speak up for me, I appreciate you more than you’ll ever know. I won’t let us down.”

HEALTH FIRST: JG shared insight into @K1's rehab.



"I don't want him spending all his time on outside zone, when he needs to be getting his flexibility, his explosiveness, his stopping, his starting -- all those things I think are a little more important." @12SportsAZ pic.twitter.com/ykRfp4lUC6 — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) September 7, 2023

It’s unclear just how soon Murray will cleared to play. The Cardinals have maintained Murray will play when he’s fully healthy physically and mentally. He’s guaranteed to miss the next two games after being placed on the physically unable to perform list to start the season.

I’ve said this to those behind the scenes for months…. Part of me has always felt Kyler Murray won’t play this season.



I know.. they want to get a look at him.. but 10 months post op is November. To me, start there and then see if it’s worth the risk. https://t.co/CiYr0J4cGr — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) August 29, 2023

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

12 SPORTS

Stay up-to-date on the latest Arizona sports stories with 12News.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."