Kenny Dillingham preaches balanced emotion and to continue play-calling for ASU

ASU Head Coach Kenny Dillingham met with the media Monday and discussed the growth he's seen in his team and their upcoming opponent in Cal.

PHOENIX — One constant in ASU Head Coach Kenny Dillingham's life - the coaching never stops.

"I go home after the game and it's right back to work," Dillingham said.

12 Sports asked Dillingham what life is like at home after gameday and he said the passion, the dissection of each play never stops thanks to his wife, Briana.

"My wife is my hardest critic," Dillingham said. "I say I am my hardest critic but my wife is as competitive as anyone. She's a Sun Devil, so she's always asking what happened on this play, why did you go for it, what is this?"

Dillingham shared the details in a light manner but it's a testament to the work ethic he embodies on a daily basis, with hopes the team follows. And in his eyes, they are slowly but surely.

"I think it shows more of a buy-in that these guys are thinking this crazy guy yelling at us at practice, maybe it's real," Dillingham said. "Maybe if we keep working, it'll work."

That's the hope as the Sun Devils are set to face Cal on their first road game of the young season. Dillingham said the process doesn't change and thinks their opponent in the Bears is more similar to the Sun Devils than they might think.

"They're like us, they're trying to put it all together," Dillingham added. "Trying to put both sides together because they've had really good defensive games and really good offensive games. We're kind of in the same boat trying to put it all together and win a football game."

Dillingham confirmed he will continue to call the plays next week against Cal, although he will focus on a more balanced approach emotionally.

“I thought they were a few emotional calls," Dillingham said. "I mentioned it after the game where I felt the wave of the emotion and I responded with an emotion and not as sound of a response than I would like. I would like to have a few calls back and I’m always going to be my biggest critic so when I go back and watch a game, I’m looking for ways I can improve and be better.”

Dillingham and company will have a chance to do exactly that this coming Saturday against Cal at 12 p.m.

