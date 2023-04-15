Kenny Dillingham era begins with Arizona State spring football game

Sun Devil football fans got their first look at the new coaching staff and players

PHOENIX — Back in December, Arizona State’s first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham issued a challenge to Sun Devil football fans saying he wanted some 40,000 people in attendance for the annual Spring Game in Tempe. The turnout on Saturday afternoon was a far cry from that number but fans were treated to some fun, new elements to celebrate the culmination of spring football practices at Sun Devil Stadium.

The first wrinkle for the 2023 Spring Game was that it took place shortly after the completion of Pat’s Run, a now 19-year tradition that brings tens of thousands of people to Tempe. Last year the Spring Game was played in the evening. While there were several Pat’s Run participants in the stands for the annual scrimmage, the crowd fell short of what Dillingham was hoping for.

“I thought Pat’s Run was incredible. I was expecting more, to be honest, I’m kind of disappointed,” Dillingham said. “We say we want to be a football town, right? It was a good crowd but it's not what a football town should be.”

Fans got their first look at the new-look coaching staff and the new players to join ASU’s program. Running back Cameron Skattebo, who transferred from Sacramento State, scored a touchdown and celebrated with a backflip, helping Team Maroon to a 23-15 win over Team Gold. As for the returning players, quarterback Trenton Bourget connected with receiver Elijhah Badger for the first Team Maroon touchdown of the day while tight end Jaylin Conyers put on a show for Team Gold.

“I thought we actually played with some solid tempo. When we hit some explosive plays there was some pretty good tempo that was played with, which has been a challenge for the guys,” Dillingham said. “We’re going to try to improve our roster to win football games… We’re building the foundation the right way and we’re not going to cut corners. But on the same token, you owe it to your seniors to put something on the field that they can be proud about in 20 years.”

In another unique element, Dillingham welcomed Barstool Sports’s “Bussin' With The Boys” podcast hosts Will Compton and Taylor Lewan to serve as guest coaches for the Spring Game. Lewan, a three-time NFL Pro-Bowl offensive lineman with the Tennessee Titans, played his high school football at Cactus Shadows in Cave Creek and Chaparral in Scottsdale. The 31-year-old credits ASU Assistant Head Coach and Special Teams Coordinator Charlie Ragle with his successful transition from high school to the University of Michigan. The “Bussin’ With The Boys” crew visited the University of South Carolina, the University of Texas, Ohio State, LSU, and Colorado before wrapping up their nationwide tour of spring games at ASU.

“Being from Arizona, it’s always an honor to come back here. And ASU, when I was coming out of high school, was one of the schools I really looked at to come to,” Lewan said. “Having coach Dillingham, a Chapparal guy, and then Charlie Ragle who was my head coach at Chapparal, they reached out to us and they're like, ‘you should actually come out here for your Spring Tour! You can get to be coaches for the Spring Game.’ So, it was an opportunity we really couldn't say no to, and I think those guys are willing to get this place back on track.”

Lewan, the No. 11 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, was released by the Titans in February with a "failed physical" designation. Lewan amassed 106 career starts (including playoffs) but recovering from two ACL surgeries in three years limited his availability over the past three seasons. Lewan’s playing days might be in the rearview but after his ASU Spring Game experience, could coaching be in his future?

“No, no shot of that happening,” Lewan said. “I do love the game of football but I got a pretty good gig with my best friend right now. I would like to do something in high school maybe, that’d be a lot of fun. But this is my coaching debut and probably it for me.”

ASU football opens its season at home on Thursday, August 31, against Southern Utah. Kickoff time is still to be determined.

