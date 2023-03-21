'It’s just crazy how it all works out': Road to becoming a Sun Devil comes full circle for one Valley native

Arizona State University wide receiver Javen Jacobs recalls his journey to joining ASU football roster

PHOENIX — “It’s just crazy how it all works out,” said ASU wide receiver Javen Jacobs.

You could say that again.

The running back turned wide receiver recalls his journey to repping the maroon and gold from where it all started from a young age.

“I would always coming to the (ASU) camps and stuff like that,” Jacobs said. “And I would always get a picture with D.J. Foster. I always looked up to him ever since I was a little kid. I feel like I was in awe. I would just asked him for a quick picture because I looked up to him and Christian (Kirk) when they played at Saguaro.”

Jacobs was a fan from afar of both former ASU running back great D.J. Foster and the Sun Devil football team as a whole. Jacobs always envisioned himself following in the footsteps of Foster and with each day that passes, it seems he’s living that reality.

Jacobs played running back for Saguaro High School, similarly to Foster and now both have geared up for the Sun Devils in their hometown. Not only that, but Foster recently joined the Sun Devils support staff as a manager of player development.

“Coming out here as a young kid to watching D.J. and looking up to him as a role model to now being here is amazing,” Jacobs said. “And then he (Foster) came on the staff this year, It’s a blessing and I am so grateful to be here.”

The two have crossed paths once more about a decade later with the same goal in mind; taking ASU football to new heights it’s never reached before.

“That’s my goal now,” Jacobs said. “Just to leave my mark like I did at Saguaro and be a positive influence for everybody. As for D.J., it’s great to have him in the building. He’s always in here helping out the players anytime we want and just to talk and get advice about anything. It’s great to have him in the building.”

Up next for ASU football is the spring game which will kick off April 15, at Sun Devil Stadium.

