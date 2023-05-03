Interviews after Suns beat Mavericks 130-126

Coach Monty Williams and players Devin Booker and Kevin Durant talk about the Suns victory over the Mavericks.

PHOENIX — We now know the Suns can win on the road in Dallas again. Kevin Durant scored 37 points, including dagger jumper with 11 seconds to go, to give the Suns a 130-126 victory over the Mavericks.

This was the first game between Durant and Dallas’ Kyrie Irving since they were traded by the Nets before last month.

Devin Booker scored 36-points. In the three games with KD, Book is averaging 36.0 PPG, 7.7 APG, 5.3 RPG, 42-75 FG (56%), 10-20 3P (50%), and the Suns are a perfect 3-0. Luka Doncic had 34-points, and ended up nose-to-nose with Book at the end of the game. Both were issued a technical.

Next up, Suns return home Wednesday night to face Oklahoma City in KD’s Suns home debut.

WATCH: Monty Williams after #Suns win... "we had a number of guys just stay the course... That's just will and wanting it. Great players just wait for those moments, and I think for him (Kevin Durant), everything is real slow." @12SportsAZ



(video via @wfaasports) pic.twitter.com/OMniw1hsKq — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) March 5, 2023

Devin Booker on nose-to-nose with Luka Doncic. @12SportsAZ (video via @wfaasports)



"Not here to tattletale... we got some smoke. I have no problem with Luka on or off the court, but when we're competing -- we're competing." pic.twitter.com/DE5bTF9hTU — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) March 5, 2023

Devin Booker wants every bit of the smoke. pic.twitter.com/ss0tl0wSts — Suns Are Better (@SunsAreBetter) March 5, 2023

Luka and D-Book got chippy after Luka missed the game-tying shot 😳 pic.twitter.com/lyyhC6ni6J — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 5, 2023

How it started: How it’s going: pic.twitter.com/YGvC0HLg0r — PHNX Suns (@PHNX_Suns) March 5, 2023

"He did his thing." Josh Okogie.



Ish Wainright hitting four 3s in helping #Suns top #Mavs.



"Mom was in the stands." pic.twitter.com/9LPMj7ikMV — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) March 5, 2023

ISH!! Coming up BIG! His performance today cannot be overlooked!



What a win #Suns fans!!! https://t.co/0HdkMc7PGH — Luke Lyddon (@Luke_Lyddon) March 5, 2023

Since the trade:



Kevin Durant:



26.6 PPG

69% FG

53% 3-PT

88% FT

7.3 REB



Devin Booker:



36 PPG

58% FG

50% 3-PT

7.6 AST

5.3 REB



Suns 3-0.



pic.twitter.com/uXSghcFJFy — andrew leezus (@AndrewLeezus) March 5, 2023

