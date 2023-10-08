The D-Backs won game one of the NLDS against the Dodgers. Now what?

In case you haven’t been keeping up with Serpentines, here is a run-down of all things Arizona baseball.

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks are riding the high of securing their first postseason series victory in over 15 years and beating their California rivals, the L.A. Dodgers, in the first game of the National League Division Series. The Serpentines will face off against the Dodgers in game two on Monday before coming home on Wednesday for game three.

Not a D-Backs super fan? Here is everything you need to know to hop on the bandwagon before first pitch.

Did anyone else wake up with a huge smile on their face or was that just us? 😁 pic.twitter.com/k75FhOp6g6 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 8, 2023

Game info

Diamondbacks season standings: 84-78, 2nd in the National League West

2023 NL West standings:

LA Dodgers: 100-62

Arizona Diamondbacks: 84-78

San Diego Padres: 82-80

San Francisco Giants: 79-83

Colorado Rockies: 59-103

Where to watch: TBS

Trivia

What year were the Diamondbacks founded?

About a year and a half after launching a bid to bring professional baseball to the Valley, MLB awarded a franchise that would begin play in the 1998 season to an ownership group led by Jerry Colangelo, who was the majority owner of the Phoenix Suns at the time.

When was the first Diamondbacks game?

The Diamondbacks opened their inaugural season in front of a sold-out crowd of 50,179 at Bank One Ballpark (which was re-named Chase Field in 2005). However, the game did not go as fans hoped, as the D-backs lost 9-2 to the Colorado Rockies.

When did the Diamondbacks win their first National League West division title?

After winning just 65 games in their first season, the Diamondbacks made a huge improvement in year two as they won 100 games and their first division title.

The other 4 teams on this list played an average of 15 games in their #Postseason runs.



The @Dbacks have played 3. 👀 pic.twitter.com/fkLChh8SGa — MLB (@MLB) October 8, 2023

Have the Diamondbacks won the World Series before?

Yes, the first World Series the Diamondbacks won was in 2001 against the Yankees.

During game seven, the Yankees brought in one of the best closers in MLB history, Mariano Rivera, as they looked to win their fourth World Series in a row. But the D-backs were able to break through, scoring two runs, the final one on a walk-off bloop single by outfielder Luis Gonzalez, to win their first World Series.

When was the last time the D-Backs were in the playoffs?

In 2017, the D-Backs advanced to the National League Division Series after a winner-take-all NL Wild Card game against the Rockies. But the Serpentines were swept by the Dodgers shortly after.

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.

