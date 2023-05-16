GCU primed for redemption in regional

The Lopes are facing UCLA a year later in the NCAA Tournament, after being eliminated by the Bruins

PHOENIX — “I’m definitely ready for redemption,” Grand Canyon University softball pitcher, Ariel Thompson said. “We are ready to come back and redo what was done last year.”

This certainly isn’t any ordinary matchup for the Lopes, after capturing the Western Athletic Conference Tournament title. GCU is making a second straight trip to the NCAA Tournament where they will face the No. 2-ranked Bruins this coming Friday.

The UCLA Bruins are the same team that knocked the Lopes out of the postseason last year. Yet this time around, GCU is brimming with confidence due to their experience of having played on this stage before.

“I think we’re going to be able to come in a lot more confident and more relaxed,” shortstop, Katelyn Dunckel said. “Because if you practice pressure, then you will perform under pressure. It was a little nerve-wracking to be on one of the biggest stages last year. But now I feel ready to compete and I think all the girls feel the same way.”

The confidence comes at the right time, as the Lopes are currently riding an eight-game winning streak heading into the postseason along with boasting the nation’s seventh-besting hitting team.

“We are ready to go and show them who we are,” right fielder, Kristin Fifield said. “We are going to show them that we are able to compete with you guys (UCLA), no matter what your name is and how big the stage is.”

While Head Coach Shanon Hays echoes those same sentiments, leaning on the team’s prior experience to help them find success in a similar situation a year later.

“We’ve played some good teams this year to prepare for this,” Hays said. “And hopefully it pays off.”

Hopefully so. The Lopes will look for redemption when they battle UCLA to open the Regional Friday at 5 p.m.

