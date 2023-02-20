'If we play well, we can beat anybody': GCU baseball hungry to maintain continued success

Fresh off a major upset to kickstart the season, GCU hopes the winning trend continue

PHOENIX — Grand Canyon University is ready to get back into the swing of things with baseball season starting up again. 12 Sports caught up with GCU baseball coach Gregg Wallis, who said the team is looking for success.

“They're ready to take the next step,” Wallis said. “They want to play for each other and try to put this program in a spot it's never been before."

In order to achieve that, the Lopes must practice patience and focus each time they take the field.

"You can see what we can do against teams like Tennessee,” third baseman Dustin Crenshaw said. “Obviously, we are going to come out focused and be ready to roll, and that kind of shows our potential, we can beat anybody in the country with that mindset."

Speaking of, GCU defeated the No. 2 team in the nation in Tennessee just two games into the season. The Lopes handed the Vols their second loss of the young campaign in the Desert Invitational, marking the second time this program has defeated a top 5 team in the country in consecutive years.

While it’s labeled an upset, but it’s also an end result that doesn’t surprise this group of young men. They believe in themselves and the identity they continue to form with each day that passes.

"I think the message I had for the team after our win against Tennessee was that this is a regional/Omaha type team and if we play well, we can beat anybody," Wallis said.

GCU is hopeful to tack on 40 plus wins for just the third time in ten years but the key to that success; consistency at every level, every practice and every at-bat.

"My challenge as a head coach is to move the program forward, and to do so we have to do that at a very consistent level," Wallis said. "I think we have all the pieces in place, and now it's going to be about putting them all together consistently."

Up next for GCU, they will host another Power 5 opponent in Ohio State on Thursday, Feb. 23.

