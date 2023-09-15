Everything you need to know: Cardinals take on Giants

Sunday's game will be the first home game of the season.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals will go head to head with the New York Giants this week in the first home game of the year.

This is also the first time former Cardinals player Isaiah Simmons will play against his old teammates since joining the Giants.

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

GAME INFO:

MATCHUP: New York Giants at Arizona Cardinals

LOCATION: State Farm Stadium in Glendale

KICKOFF: 1:05 p.m. Arizona time

WATCH: FOX

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Week 2

Defensive lineman L.J. Collier and linebacker Josh Woods did not practice for the third straight practice on Friday and will both be out during Sunday’s game.

OL Kelvin Beachum (Hand) - QUESTIONABLE

S Budda Baker (Hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

DL Leki Fotu (Shoulder) - QUESTIONABLE

DL L.J. Collier (Biceps) - OUT

LB Josh Woods (Ankle) - OUT

The Giants announced that left tackle Andrew Thomas is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday’s game.

What to look out for

Former Cardinals player Isaiah Simmons will be facing off against his old teammates on Sunday. While Simmons said he does not want to make Sunday’s face-off a “revenge game,” fans will have to wait and see what his impact is on the field.

