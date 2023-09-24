Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte scratched vs. Yankees because of illness

Marte was in Arizona’s original lineup as the leadoff hitter, then was scratched shortly before the scheduled first pitch.

NEW YORK — Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte was scratched from Sunday’s game against the New York Yankees because of an illness.

Marte was in Arizona’s original lineup as the leadoff hitter, then was scratched shortly before the scheduled first pitch. Arizona moved catcher Gabriel Moreno to the leadoff spot and Geraldo Perdomo from shortstop to second.

Marte is hitting .279 with 24 homers and 80 RBIs in 144 games this season. Over his last 18 games, Marte is batting .329 (23 for 70) with three homers and 12 RBIs.

Updated #Dbacks lineup set to take the field (Marte scratched due to illness):



Moreno | C

Carroll | RF

Pham | DH

Walker | 1B

Gurriel | LF

Longoria | 3B

Lawlar | SS

Thomas | CF

Perdomo | 2B https://t.co/ee1VEMZjnd — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 24, 2023

