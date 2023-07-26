D-backs weighing trade options ahead of Aug. 1 deadline

Just before the Diamondback's game on Wednesday, the team's GM discussed the MLB trade deadline.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — To trade or not to trade, that is the question facing Arizona Diamondbacks General Manager Mike Hazen with MLB’s trading deadline looming next Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Hazen spoke prior to Wednesday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

“We think we have a good team and a good team that plays hard," said Hazen, addressing the media. "There’s talent in the lineup, talent in the bullpen, and talent in the rotation, and so we are out there looking on ways to improve.”

The Diamondbacks have been one of baseball’s biggest surprise teams, currently in Wild Card position in the National League standings. But the team is fighting its first real slump of the season, having only won five of their last 17 games heading into Wednesday's game.

The one area that most think the D-Backs need to improve the most is in the bullpen. The team has lost eight games this season in the 9th inning.

”We want to improve this team, I want to improve this team,” Hazen said. “We’re clearly not afraid to make trades with some of our prospects for young players, yeah, we’ll do that all the time. We’ve done it multiple times already and we’ll do it again.”

Whatever happens in the next week will go a long way in deciding whether this young exciting team can bring October baseball to the Valley for the first time since 2017.

Hazen had the final word on the subject, “I think giving this team an opportunity to play in a pennant race is extremely important.”

Sports