Diamondbacks GM talks about new additions and trades

The trade deadline for the MLB was Aug. 1.

PHOENIX — It has been a frantic 48 hours leading up to the MLB trade deadline for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“I don’t know how we did,” said Arizona Diamondbacks General Manager Mike Hazen, summing up the team's haul.

Hazen believes the trades and new additions are a step in the right direction for the team.

“I hope the club sees that we supported it, that we strengthened some areas that we need strengthening in to give these guys the boost in recognizing the work that they have put in during these first four months,” said Hazen.

Hazen closed two deals before the 3 p.m. deadline Tuesday, swapping relief pitcher Andrew Chafin to the Brewers for reliever Peter Strzelecki.

The 28-year-old right hander is 3-5 this season with a 4.54 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 35.2 innings.

Strzelecki has not allowed a run in 27 of his 36 appearances.

The Diamondbacks also acquired outfielder Tommy Pham from the Mets.

Pham was one of a few bright spots for New York this season batting .268 with 10 home runs, 36 RBI and 11 stolen bases.

Last year, Pham led the majors with 15 outfield assists from left field.

But, the one deal Hazen could not close was the one for some needed starting pitching.

“It was a challenging deadline for sure given the dynamic between the sellers and the buyers," said Hazen. "My gut tells me that the lack of sellers meant that the buyers were trading with one another, and we didn’t want prospects in any of these deals.”

While he wouldn’t give a grade to what they accomplished he did have this to say.

“I would much rather be coming into a deadline rather than talking about prospects we acquired but by talking about major league players are fans are going to watch...because I think the first four months of the season has proven that this is an exciting team to watch with talent , and we felt they needed some kind of a jolt and we hope that we have provided that.”

