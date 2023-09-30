x
Diamondbacks clinch playoff berth via Wild Card

The Diamondbacks clinched a postseason berth for the first time since 2017, thanks to a Cincinnati Reds loss on Saturday.
Credit: AP
(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX — Entering play Saturday night, there were two potential scenarios for the Diamondbacks to clinch a potential Wild Card berth: win Saturday against the Houston Astros OR the Cincinnati Reds lose to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals did in fact defeat the Reds 15-6 at Busch Stadium and because of that end result, the D-backs have officially clinched a postseason spot. 

This is the first postseason berth for the Diamondbacks since 2017 when they earned the top Wild Card spot to go along with 93 wins on the season.

Fans cheered from the stadium when the announcement was made.

Seeding is still left to be determined, with the Miami Marlins now in control for the No. 5 seed due to a head-to-head tiebreaker over Arizona. The team that earns the No. 5 seed will play the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizen's Bank Park, while the No. 6 seed will travel to Milwaukee to play the Brewers.

Check out reactions from players and coaches below.

Pitcher Zac Gallen

Manager Torey Lovullo

Pitcher Merrill Kelly

Centerfielder Corbin Carroll

Leftfielder Tommy Pham

Diamondbacks celebrate trip to playoffs

Locker room celebration

