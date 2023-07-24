Countdown to Camp: Closer look at the Arizona Cardinals defensive line

The first public practice of Training Camp 2023 is almost here and 12Sports continues the countdown by helping you know more about who you will see on the field

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Training Camp for the Arizona Cardinals is right around the corner and with it comes various new faces in nearly every position on this team. We here at 12Sports want to inform the fans what you can expect and who the faces are behind the numbers.

It's now time to dissect the team's defensive line (or lack thereof), and who will need to step up in the absence of several veterans no longer with the team.

FAREWELL TO THE VETS

Head coach Jonathan Gannon has told the media on countless occasions that he refuses to use the word "rebuild" when referencing this 2023 version of the Cardinals. Yet, when you look at the team's defensive line you cannot think anything but.

A significant reason is because of the departures of key contributors on the front seven this past offseason. Hall of Famer J.J. Watt? Retired. Rising star Zach Allen, who posted a career-high 5.5 sacks in 2022? He left the Valley to join the Denver Broncos and former Cardinals Defensive Coordinator, Vance Joseph. So it begs the question, who the heck is left? Well, it's time to dive in.

IT'S NOW OR NEVER...

We all know the NFL is a "what can you do for me today" business. If you fail to produce results in a quick manner, your time as an NFL player will come to an end sooner than you realize. The reason I say this is because of the Cardinals 2020 draft class and the two remaining players who are entering the final year of their rookie contracts; Leki Fotu and Rashard Lawrence.

Durability is one of the most coveted traits a player could have when it comes to playing in the NFL and Lawrence has struggled to do exactly that during his time with this organization.

Lawrence missed 25 games over the last three seasons with hand and shoulder injuries. But when he can suit up, he's proven he can provide quality snaps in the defensive line rotation. In 2021, Lawrence had the highest Pro Football Focus run defense grade (65.5) among all Cardinals’ defensive linemen in 2021.

The former LSU Tiger has a knack for stopping the run and clogging the lane, so if he is able to stay healthy he is one player who can help keep the D-line afloat amid what is otherwise a sparse rotation.

As for Fotu, he has no issue staying healthy having only missed five games in three years in the NFL. Fotu is also coming off his most productive season as a professional football player making a career-high in starts (9) and tackles (31) last year.

Although the extent of his impact has been minimal and it'll be up to the former rugby player and new coaching to help the DT take the necessary step to maximize his potential.

These two players, who were once seen as high-quality pass-rushers, are now entering now-or-never territory. Both Lawrence and Fotu must take significant strides to not only find consistent playing time but is able to earn a contract extension beyond the 2023 season.

YOU'RE UP, ROOKIES!

You never know what you'll get from a rookie, whether it be drafted on an undrafted free agent. Unless the pick is made within the top ten picks, the odds an NFL rookie will be a work in progress is a solid bet to make.

There are a handful of rookies on the defensive line that hope to make an impact like they did in college, yet it remains to be seen what type of presence they will have at the highest level here in the NFL.

Those names include undrafted free agent Jacob Slade out of Michigan State, Dante Stills from West Virginia (6th round selection) and most noticeably B.J. Ojulari drafted in the second round out of LSU.

Ojulari certainly brings the most upside having competed with some of the best in the SEC recording 5.5 sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble last season for the Tigers. Ojulari brings a nice set of tools including his speed, counter rushes and versatility at the position. He might be a shorter-term project but is one with a lot of upside if he can find his footing early in the season.

Dante Stills likely won't be a day 1 starter but seems to have enough of a skillset to fit into an NFL system as a rotational piece. Stills projects moreso as a rotational defensive lineman and a key cog in said rotation. At the moment, it seems Stills has the build of more of a hybrid role due to his lack of speed at the D-end position, while also lacking the size needed to be a proficient defensive tackle. This is why a full-time role might be out of the question, although it doesn't seem too far-fetched to expect some production from the 6th-round pick solely based on his raw athleticism.

Jacob Slade is an interesting addition to the Cardinals roster, to say the least. Slade received one of the largest contracts of any player in undrafted free agency but will need to prove his worth alongside the rest of the defensive line.

His college resume surely speaks for itself as Slade appeared in 42 career games for the Spartans, including 26 starts. Slade recorded 88 total tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, four pass breakups, one fumble recovery, and one blocked kick. Slade was one of Michigan State’s most tenured and impactful players and has a legitimate chance to earn a roster spot.

He will have to compete alongside the names listed above, but his 4.95 40-yard dash time and 31-inch vertical should give the staff and fans some optimism about watching this player blossom in perhaps a short timeframe.

These men all have to something to prove and they are in the right place to do so, working alongside a defensive-minded first-year Head Coach in Jonathan Gannon. Gannon is the ideal man to help develop the young talent the Cardinals have retained, although some will take longer than others to reach their potential (if at all).

The overarching theme when it comes to the defensive line for the Cardinals is patience. Yes, the team acquired veterans such as Carlos Watkins to help provide some additional production, but it's up to each man to not only adapt quickly to the NFL level but do so at a high level.

2023 might be a season full of growing pains and that's partially expected. But if this group of young talent can expand their repertoire through countless reps in 2023, the future could be very bright for a unit hungry to prove they belong and are here to stay in the Valley.

